'The Floor'

If contestants on this new game show earned points for confidence, Darin Corbin would be a serious contender. The Detroit Lakes-born pro wrestler talks a big game in the early episodes of this complex but ultimately engaging series in which trivia masters go head-to-head on picture rounds. The challenges aren't super-tough until you factor in the pumped-up pressure. Those who swoon in the presence of host Rob Lowe don't stand a chance. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Fox

'M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television'

This special isn't any better or worse than past retrospectives on the groundbreaking sitcom. But it's the most recent reminder that network TV used to be a lot bolder than it is today. No contemporary series comes close to "M*A*S*H's blend of slapstick, melodrama, burlesque and social satire. At the very least, the clips might inspire you to check out entire episodes, currently available on Hulu. 7 p.m. Monday, Fox

'Only Murders in the Building'

The first — and funniest — season of this Emmy-nominated sitcom gets its network debut, giving a wider audience the opportunity to watch Steve Martin and Martin Short bicker like vaudeville stars. The real surprise here is Selena Gomez, whose dry delivery is the perfect response to her elders' wild-and-crazy antics. Hulu has picked up the series for a fourth season, but a premiere date has yet to be announced. 8 p.m. Tuesday, ABC

'Hopper: An American Love Story'

There's a reason Edward Hopper's paintings evoke loneliness and isolation — turns out he was far from a social butterfly. This "American Masters" documentary provides a lot of details about his volatile marriage to fellow artist Josephine Nivison. But it keeps returning to his solitary habits and haunting works, like "Nighthawks," with characters desperately in need of drinking buddies. 8 p.m. Tuesday, PBS

'Magnum P.I.'

Over 50 million viewers tuned in to see Tom Selleck's fate in 1988, making it one of the most watched series finales of all time. The last episode of the reboot won't get nearly that much attention. And rightly so. These past five seasons, with Jay Hernandez in the title role, have lacked the wit of the original series. Instead, they've relied more on shootouts and romance. The final two episodes, which air back to back, follow that formula. 7 p.m. Wednesday, NBC