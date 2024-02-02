'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

The 12th and final season of this beloved sitcom is packed with big-name guest stars, political humor and "Seinfeld" references. But mostly, it's more of Larry David fuming and fussing over petty matters that secretly bug us all. For every silly bit, like a running joke about Sienna Miller's obsession with fruit, there's a smart routine about race and religion. An episode about the search for a black jockey lawn statue will go down as one of the series' finest. "Curb" has never been as consistent as "Seinfeld," but it's racked up 47 Emmy nominations and pushed the boundaries of sitcoms. The curmudgeon will be missed. 9 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'

What if Donald Glover and Maya Erskine ("PEN15″) slipped into the roles originated by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie? The setup is more intriguing than the delivery. The two stars are highly likable as spies pretending to be married as they engage in various missions. But Glover, who co-created the series, isn't nearly as ambitious here as he was with "Atlanta." The witty banter and shootouts are fine, but not remarkable. The show might have been more daring if Glover had stuck with original partner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who dropped out due to creative differences. Maybe she saw that the project was shaping up to be just another spy story. Prime Video

'Orion and the Dark'

Charlie Kaufman, who wrote "Being John Malkovich," tries his hand at a children's story in this animated tale about a perpetually paranoid fifth-grader who learns about embracing his fears from nightside warriors that could be cousins with the emotions from "Inside Out." Kaufman, as usual, veers off in unexpected directions, but attentive kids should be able to keep up. Netflix

'The Harlem Hellfighters'

Robin Roberts narrates this fascinating documentary about an all-Black regiment that played a pivotal role in World War I. It's a chance to get to know James Reese Europe, a bandleader who sacrificed his chance to have a Duke Ellington-type career to do his patriotic duty. 8 p.m. Sunday, History

'Arctic Ascent With Alex Honnold'

Honnold, the protagonist in the Oscar-winning film "Free Solo," tackles Ingmikortilaq, a rock wall in Greenland that's never been climbed before. There's plenty of gorgeous scenery, but the docuseries is most memorable when it focuses on how Honnold's stubborn nature puts the expedition at risk. 7 p.m. Sunday, National Geographic. Streams Monday on Hulu and Disney+