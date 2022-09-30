40th TWIN CITIES MARATHON and 10 MILE

When: Sunday. TC 10 Mile starts at 7 a.m. and Twin Cities Marathon at 8 a.m. Elite 10-milers will finish around 7:45 a.m., with first marathoners finishing around 10:10 a.m.

Where: Races start at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and end at the State Capitol in St. Paul.

Watch: The races will be live-streamed on www.kare11.com/marathon.

Weather: Record high for the race is 89 and record low is 22. Sunday's forecast is for morning temperatures in the 50s with a limited chance of rain.

The field: After no race in 2020 and half-capacity fields in 2021, there will be 9,000 marathoners and 11,000 10-milers on Sunday.

Event website: tcmevents.org

MARATHON

Men's marathon favorites: Yuya Yoshida, 25, Japan (pr: 2:07:05); Mike Chesire, 26, Kenya, (2:11:32); Refera Merga, 24, Ethiopia (2:14:58); Wilfred Kimitei, 37, Kenya (2:17:07).

Women's marathon favorites: Kim Conley, 36, Flagstaff, Ariz. (pr: 2:41:38); Jessica Watychowicz, 31, Colorado Springs, Colo. (2:40:46); Joanna Stephens, 28, Smyma, Ga. (2:39:06).

Prize money: Winners get $5,000.

Men's marathon record: Dominic Ondoro, 2:08:51, 2016. Ondoro, also the record-holder at Grandma's Marathon, is the only four-time TCM champion. Last year's winner, Mohamed Hrezi, ran 2:15:22.

Women's marathon record: Zinaida Semenova (2001) and Irina Permitina (2004), 2:26:51. Semenova is the only three-time champion. Last year's winner, Naomi Fulton, ran 2:45:55, the slowest winning time in race history.

TC 10 MILE

Run for the money: The race will be the USA Track and Field national championship, with winners getting $12,000 and an additional $10,000 going to the overall winner. The elite women's field will start before the elite men at a time to be determined (around six minutes) to ensure the top runners will finish around the same time.

Men's favorites: Biya Simbassa, 29, Flagstaff, Ariz. (pr: 46:18); Reed Fischer, 27, Boulder, Colo. (46:59).

Women's favorites: Aliphine Tuliamuk, 33, Flagstaff, Ariz. (2020 U.S. Olympic marathon trials champion); Nell Rojas, 34, Boulder, Colo. (pr: 52:13); Annie Frisbie, 25, Hopkins (52:26); Amy Davis, 25, Rochester Hills, Mich. (54:23); Emily Durgin, 28, Flagstaff, Ariz. (54:03).

TC 10 Mile records: Men, Shadrack Kipchirchir, 2018, 46:32; Women, Molly Huddle, 2015, 51:44.