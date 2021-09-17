What to drink this weekend at Twin Ports breweries

NORTH POUR

DULUTH — We're well into fall beerfest season now, and you've got two options this weekend along with finding these new offerings below: The Duluth Running Co. and Ursa Minor Hill Climb and Trail Run on Saturday starts and finishes at Ursa Minor Brewing, with plenty of festing to follow your Superior Hiking Trail run or brutal uphill climb. Lederhosen optional. Find the second annual Oktoberfest at Bayfront Festival Park, which runs today through Sunday.

Pordij Robusto IPA

Bent Paddle Brewing

No. 8 in the Bent Paddle Pordij series is an IPA for hop heads, they say. A new school/old school version that relies less on bitterness and more on the hops you love.

Details: Available on tap and in stores.

Maple Marzen

Castle Danger Brewery

Fall colors bring Maple Marzen to the taproom. The lager is a blend of local maple syrup and traditional German malts and hops. Perhaps the most North Shore-iest beer of them all.

Details: Available on tap at the Two Harbors brewery.

Four Leafer

Ursa Minor Brewing

This Irish stout is rich, dry and toasty, good for our September days that quickly slip from sunny warmth to a crisp chill.

Details: Available on tap and in crowlers at the taproom.

Chai Spiced Cider

Duluth Cider

Another comforting autumn sipper, this seasonal cider is a rich blend of cinnamon, vanilla, clove, star anise, orange peel and fresh fall apples. Maybe with some Bayfield apple pie?

Details: Available on tap and in stores.

These offerings from previous weeks may still be available.

Sour Pineapple Cider

Duluth Cider

Doesn't that combination of words absolutely trigger those salivary glands? Well it tastes just like it sounds, but you can find that out for yourself.

Details: Available on tap and to go at the cidery.

Abbey Ale

Hoops Brewing

Get drunk as a monk - enlightened, rather - on this 7.2% ABV Belgian amber ale brewed in the style of Trappist monasteries. This one's rich, with notes of plums and raisins. Pairs well with silent contemplation.

Details: Get it on tap at the Canal Park brew hall.

Surfbus IPA

Bent Paddle Brewing

The latest IPA from Bent Paddle's experimental small-batch brewhouse features simcoe, solero and mosaic hops for a strong punch of bitterness. At 70 IBU it's made for IPA drinkers, but everyone is welcome to cleanse their palate with this one.

Details: Get it on tap at the Lincoln Park brewery.

Hop the Tater

Ursa Minor Brewing

Another New England style IPA from the brewery that just can't quit making them, this one's citrusy and hazy as our smoke-filled skies.

Details: Get it on tap and in crowlers to go at the brewery.

Oktoberfest

Ursa Minor Brewing

It has been a little too warm lately to let it sink in that autumn is just a month away — but with shorter days come the joys of darker beers and a big ol' Oktoberfest bash. Ursa Minor has their festbier on tap already for those looking to get a taste of Munich before the fest itself takes over the Lincoln Park brewery in mid-September.

Details: Get it on tap and in crowlers now, and find it in liquor stores soon.

Ankle Deep Pilsner

Canal Park Brewing

Here's something for all seasons, that beer-flavored beer that is the pilsner. Canal Park keeps theirs crisp and clean, true to its German origins. It's "light enough to keep your wake straight but robust enough to rouse you to reach for another."

Details: Find it on tap at the brewery.

Pilsner Royale

Hoops Brewing

Speaking of pilsners, here's one that packs more of a punch. Coming in at 6.7%, it's really an imperial pilsner — but since that description can be kind of a turn-off for folks, Hoops went with 'royale' instead. It's a pairing of malts and German hops worthy of a throne.

Details: Get it on tap at the brew hall.

Blueberry Maple Bourbon

Vikre Distillery

Dang that does sound like a good beer, but this one's actually a cocktail kit. Vikre's Hay and Sunshine whiskey is packed with blueberry maple syrup, lemon and soda — and a portion of the sales benefit Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness.

Details: Order ahead and pick it up at the Canal Park distillery.

