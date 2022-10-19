Now you can read not just what your book club is reading, but what the whole state is reading.

One Book | One Minnesota, the statewide virtual book club, announced its next read: "We Are Meant to Rise: Voices for Justice From Minneapolis to the World," edited by Carolyn Holbrook and David Mura.

Through Dec. 12, Minnesotans are invited to read the book, which will be available at local libraries, independent bookstores and free on Ebooks Minnesota (ebooksmn.org). There also will be reading guides and virtual book club discussions.

This is the ninth title for the event, which is sponsored by Friends of the St. Paul Public Library and the Minnesota Center for the Book in partnership with State Library Services.

A virtual conversation with the authors at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 will include the book's editors, Holbrook and Mura, as well as Douglas Kearney, Ed Bok Lee, Ricardo Levins Morales and Melissa Olson . The event is free, but registration is required.

"We Are Meant to Rise" is a collection of essays and poems by Indigenous writers and writers of color on topics ranging from racism, family and food culture, to loss, economic security and mental health. For more information, go to thefriends.org/onebook.