A western Minnesota man drove onto the wrong side of the street in Fargo, N.D., and died in a head-on crash, authorities said.

Peyton Young, 20, of Benson, was driving his car north in the 600 block of N. 25th Street at about 1:25 p.m. Friday, when he crossed the center line and collided with a minivan, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

While the patrol has yet to say why Young's car crossed into oncoming traffic, it did note that the pavement was wet as rain was falling.

Two people in the minivan survived their injuries: driver Levi Lucasdale, 21, and Robert Yunker, 26, both of Fargo.

All of the vehicle occupants did not have on their seat belts, the patrol said.