Game 1

Impact player

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, New York Yankees

The one-time Twin was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run as well as a stolen base.

By the numbers

1 A pair of firsts in the third inning when Oswald Pereza smacked his first MLB hit — a line-drive double to left field — off Louie Varland, who in turn gave up his first MLB hit.

55 Home runs for Aaron Judge, which also marked his fourth in four games, the second time in his career he has done this, first when he hit five-consecutive homers in 2020.