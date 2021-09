CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 1 mile, 70 yards. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $20,100.

3 • Creative Mind (Wade) 5.60 3.20 2.20

4 • Dark Solution (Valenzuela) 4.20 2.80

1 • Smarty Alex (Arroyo) 2.20

Time: 1:39.67. Scratched: Rancher. Exacta: 3-4, $12.10. Trifecta: 3-4-1, $12.00. Superfecta: 3-4-1-8, $6.50.

2 1 mile, 70 yards. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,130.

11 • My Boy Lollipop (L. Fuentes) 11.40 5.20 2.80

10 • Sierra Hotel (R. Fuentes) 5.60 3.20

2 • Stitzy (Eikleberry) 2.10

Time: NA. Exacta: 11-10, $28.30. Trifecta: 11-10-2, $28.20. Superfecta: 11-10-2-7, $40.60. Daily double: 3-11, $18.20.

3 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,540.

2 • Bayou Colonel (Quinonez) 18.20 6.60 5.00

5 • Twisted Dixie (Harr) 2.80 2.20

3 • Runaway Harry (R. Fuentes) 2.40

Time: 1:03.91. Exacta: 2-5, $25.60. Trifecta: 2-5-3, $24.50. Superfecta: 2-5-3-6, $6.91. Pick 3: 3-11-2, $60.60. Daily double: 11-2, $38.40.

4 5 furlongs. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter allowance. Purse: $20,000.

1 • Chess Master (Wade) 2.20 2.10 2.10

6 • Toreno (Eikleberry) 2.40 2.20

7 • Perfect Fanny (A. Canchari) 2.80

Time: :55.63. Scratched: Keller's Gold; Uncle Goyle. Exacta: 1-6, $2.10. Trifecta: 1-6-7, $4.10. Superfecta: 1-6-7-4, $1.31. Pick 3: 11-2-1/3/8, $30.25. Pick 4: 3-11-2-1/3/8, $107.50. Daily double: 2-1, $10.00.

5 5 furlongs. Turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

5 • Heart On the Run (L. Fuentes) 12.80 5.80 4.80

9 • Sky High Susan (Eikleberry) 6.00 3.40

7 • Lipstick Lady (A. Canchari) 5.20

Time: :56.65. Exacta: 5-9, $34.20. Trifecta: 5-9-7, $200.20. Superfecta: 5-9-7-2, $155.82. Pick 3: 2-1/3/8-5, $49.20. Daily double: 1-5, $8.70.

6 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

3 • Shes Got It (Conning) 7.40 4.00 3.20

9 • Brahms Is Who (R. Fuentes) 5.60 4.40

2 • Drop o' Chocolate (Hamilton) 4.00

Time: 1:18.42. Scratched: Adrianna Joy; Emerald Princess. Exacta: 3-9, $19.10. Trifecta: 3-9-2, $68.40. Superfecta: 3-9-2-7, $55.01. Pick 3: 1/3/8-5-3, $23.35. Pick 5: 11-2-1/3/8-5-3, $1,414.40. Daily double: 5-3, $39.50.

7 6 furlongs. State-bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

7 • O'Babe (Hamilton) 3.80 2.60 2.20

1 • Lucy's Lookin Left (A. Canchari) 3.40 2.40

5 • Saint Sarena (Negron) 6.80

Time: 1:11.53. Scratched: Strabella. Exacta: 7-1, $5.50. Trifecta: 7-1-5, $48.45. Superfecta: 7-1-5-6, $28.44. Pick 3: 5-3-2/7, $46.05. Daily double: 3-7, $9.60.

8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

4 • Even Pandura (Wade) 4.40 3.20 2.40

1 • Mocha Kiss (Harr) 9.40 5.80

6 • Peak of Chic (L. Fuentes) 4.20

Time: 1:11.34. Scratched: Tourist Like Me. Exacta: 4-1, $15.40. Trifecta: 4-1-6, $32.55. Superfecta: 4-1-6-2, $25.71. Pick 3: 3-2/7-4/8, $11.70. Pick 4: 5-3-2/7-4/8, $132.35. Daily double: 7-4, $4.40.

9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,285.

11 • Riverboat Gambler (Hernandez) 8.20 5.00 4.00

9 • Crime Spree (Arroyo) 12.40 8.60

1 • Dried Pepper (Negron) 3.20

Time: 1:15.50. Exacta: 11-9, $40.20. Trifecta: 11-9-1, $98.30. Superfecta: 11-9-1-10, $137.02. Pick 3: 2/7-4/8-11, $15.25. Daily double: 4-11, $8.40.

10 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

6 • Moonshine Moxy (Valenzuela) 10.00 4.40 2.80

5 • Crazy Good (Negron) 3.40 2.60

3 • Laura N Lukas (Williams) 5.00

Time: 1:12.01. Scratched: Danzig Star; Holy Star. Exacta: 6-5, $10.70. Trifecta: 6-5-3, $27.65. Superfecta: 6-5-3-1, $15.56. Pick 3: 4/8-11-6, $27.75. Daily double: 11-6, $16.90.

11 1 mile. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.

5 • Feeding Frenzy (Eikleberry) 4.00 3.00 2.80

8 • Itwasthedevilsidea (A. Canchari) 24.00 11.00

6 • Kovacs (Valenzuela) 4.00

Time: 1:38.79. Exacta: 5-8, 42.70. Trifecta: 5-8-6, $97.75. Superfecta: 5-8-6-7, $65.87. Pick 3: 11-6-5, $24.05. Daily double: 6-5, $13.50.

12 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

7 • Dirty Deeds (Quinonez) 6.60 3.00 2.20

4 • Squared Straight (Negron) 2.80 2.20

1 • Youwonderwhyidrink (A. Canchari) 3.80

Time: 1:12.42. Exacta: 7-4, $13.00. Trifecta: 7-4-1, $19.15. Superfecta: 7-4-1-2, $19.40. Pick 3: 6-5-7, $18.85. Pick 4: 11-6-5-7, $148.90. Pick 5: 4/8-11-6-5-7, $586.10. Pick 6: 2/7-4/8-11-6-5-7, $4,021.40. Daily double: 5-7, $14.80.

On-track handle: $137,026. Total handle: $1,712,005. Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 3-12 (.250). Totals: 203-591 (.343). Lock of the day: 32-60 (.533).