WEDNESDAY

adapted soccer

CI DIVISION

• Burn./Farm./Lakeville 20, St. Paul Johnson 1

SOCCER • BOYS

METRO EAST

• Mahtomedi 2, Hill-Murray 0

• North St. Paul 8, Hastings 0

• St. Thomas Academy 3, South St. Paul 0

• Tartan 3, Simley 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Minneapolis South 2, Hiawatha Collegiate 1

SOCCER • GIRLS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Hmong Academy at Twin Cities Academy

METRO EAST

• Hastings 9, North St. Paul 0

• Hill-Murray 0, Mahtomedi 0, tie

• Simley 3, Tartan 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Anthony 4, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

MINNESOTA

• Duluth East 2, Duluth Marshall 0

• Princeton 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

TENNIS • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hopkins 3

• Chanhassen 6, Mound Westonka 1

• Columbia Heights 6, St. Paul Johnson 1

• Edina 5, Blake 2

• Mounds Park Academy 6, St. Paul Harding 1

• St. Paul Academy 5, Hill-Murray 2

• St. Paul Central 4, DeLaSalle 3

VOLLEYBALL

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan def. Lakeville South, 25-18, 25-12, 25-15

• Prior Lake def. Burnsville, 25-19, 38-40, 28-26, 18-25, 15-10

• Rosemount def. Apple Valley, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20

• Shakopee def. Farmington, 25-11, 25-21, 25-18

ST. PAUL CITY

• Harding def. Como Park, 25-19, 24-26, 16-25, 25-23, 15-6

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Hmong Academy def. Prairie Seeds, 17-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20

• LILA def. Community of Peace, 25-11, 25-10, 25-9

• North St. Paul def. Eastview, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20

• St. Louis Park def. Armstrong, 27-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18

RANKINGS

FOOTBALL

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

Class 6A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Lakeville South (5) 4-0 50 1

• 2. Wayzata 4-0 45 3

• 3. Shakopee 4-0 40 4

• 4. Eden Prairie 3-1 35 6

• 5. Rosemount 3-1 26 2

• 6. St. Michael-Albertville 3-1 22 7

• 7. Stillwater 4-0 21 T8

• 8. Prior Lake 3-1 12 10

• 8. Woodbury 4-0 12 T8

• 10. Maple Grove 3-1 10 5

• Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 1, Centennial 1.

Class 5A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Mankato West (6) 4-0 60 1

• 2. Andover 4-0 52 2

• 3. St. Thomas Academy 4-0 44 4

• 4. Moorhead 4-0 40 3

• 5. Mahtomedi 4-0 36 5

• 6. Rochester Mayo 4-0 33 6

• 7. Chaska 4-0 26 7

• 8. Elk River 3-1 17 8

• 9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-0 12 9

• 10. Spring Lake Park 3-1 10 10

• Others receiving votes: None.

Class 4A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Becker (7) 4-0 70 2

• 2. Rocori 4-1 60 3

• 3. Mound Westonka 4-0 53 4

• 4. Hutchinson 3-1 49 1

• 5. Stewartville 4-0 42 T5

• 6. Fridley 3-1 36 T5

• 7. Kasson-Mantorville 3-1 26 8

• 8. Holy Angels 3-1 22 10

• 9. North Branch 4-0 9 NR

• 10. SPA/Minnehaha/Blake 3-1 8 7

• Others receiving votes: Willmar 3, Simley 3, Faribault 2, Albert Lea 1, Princeton 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Cannon Falls (4) 4-0 67 2

• 2. Lake City (2) 4-0 64 3

• 3. Fairmont (1) 4-0 45 6

• 4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4-0 44 5

• 5. Litchfield 4-0 39 4

• 6. Dassel-Cokato 4-0 35 T7

• 7. Pierz 3-1 27 1

• 8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-1 19 T7

• 9. Rockford 3-1 14 NR

• 10. Aitkin 3-0 11 NR

• Others receiving votes: Providence Academy 9, Waseca 4, New London-Spicer 3, Annandale 2, Esko 1, Watertown-Mayer 1.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Blooming Prairie (5) 4-0 50 1

• 2. Blue Earth Area 4-0 45 2

• 3. Pipestone 4-0 39 3

• 4. Kimball 4-0 32 5

• 5. Minneapolis North 3-1 30 6

• 6. West Central/Ashby 4-0 21 7

• 7. Moose Lake/Willow River 3-0 18 T8

• 8. Eden Valley-Watkins 4-0 14 T8

• 9. Redwood Valley 3-1 11 4

• 10. Osakis 4-0 7 NR

• Others receiving votes: Chatfield 4, Royalton 3, Rush City 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Murray County Central (2) 4-0 38 2

• 2. Minneota 4-0 34 3

• 3. BOLD 4-0 30 4

• 4. Dawson-Boyd (1) 4-0 29 5

• 5. Polk County West (1) 4-0 22 7

• 6. Ada-Borup 4-0 17 NR

• 7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 4-0 14 6

• 8. Mahnomen-Waubun 3-1 11 1

• 9. Rushford-Peterson 4-0 9 10

• 10. Martin County West 4-0 6 NR

• Others receiving votes: Browerville-Eagle Valley 5, New York Mills 3, Pine River-Backus 1, Ottertail Central 1.

Nine-man Record Pts Prv

• 1. Verndale (3) 4-0 57 3

• 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3) 4-0 53 2

• 3. Lanesboro 4-0 48 4

• 4. Hills-Beaver Creek 4-0 41 6

• 5. Hancock 4-0 31 7

• 6. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 4-0 26 8

• 7. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 4-0 20 10

• 8. Mountain Lake Area 3-1 13 1

• 8. Fertile-Beltrami 4-0 13 NR

• 10. LeRoy-Ostrander 3-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 6, Grand Meadow 4, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 4, Cherry 4, Spring Grove 2.