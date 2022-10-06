Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WEDNESDAY

ADAPTED SOCCER

CI DIVISION

• St. Paul Johnson 11, So. Wash. Co. 3

SOCCER • BOYS

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan 2, Rosemount 0

• Eastview 3, Apple Valley 1

• Farmington 5, Lakeville North 4

• Lakeville South 3, Prior Lake 0

• Shakopee 4, Burnsville 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Delano 2, Big Lake 0

• North Branch 2, Zimmerman 1

• Princeton 7, Spectrum 0

• St. Croix Prep 4, Fridley 0

• St. Paul Como Park 2, Chisago Lakes 1

• Waconia 3, St. Paul Washington 1

MINNESOTA

• Hermantown 3, Duluth East 2

SOCCER • GIRLS

MCAA

• Eagle Ridge 4, North Lakes 1

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eastview 3, Apple Valley 2

• Lakeville North 1, Farmington 0

• Lakeville South 2, Prior Lake 1

• Rosemount 6, Eagan 0

• Shakopee 9, Burnsville 0

ST. PAUL CITY

• Johnson 3, Washington 0

TRI-METRO

• St. Anthony 12, Columbia Heights 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Concordia Acad. 6, United Christian 2

• Monticello 10, Hutchinson/GSL 1

• Watertown-Mayer 3, Heritage Chr. 0

TENNIS • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Paul Johnson 6, Cooper 1

CLASS 1A

Section 7 • first round

• Crosby-Ironton 7, Duluth Marshall 0

• Pierz 5, Aitkin 2

VOLLEYBALL

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray def. Two Rivers, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-17

• Mahtomedi def. North St. Paul, 25-17, 25-16, 26-28, 25-19

• South St. Paul def. Hastings, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21

• Tartan def. Simley, 25-7, 25-10, 25-19

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Burnsville def. Shakopee, 25-17, 34-32, 25-16

• Eastview def. Apple Valley, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 26-24

• Eagan def. Rosemount, 22-25, 21-25, 1-0, 25-18, 15-10

• Lakeville North def. Farmington, 25-14, 25-7, 25-9

• Lakeville South def. Prior Lake, 25-18, 25-15, 25-11

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka def. Princeton, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14, 25-12

• Chesterton Academy def. Kaleidoscope, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20

TUESDAY

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

VICTORIA LIONS INVITE

At Gale Woods Regional Park

• Stillwater 50, Bloomington Jefferson 64, Minneapolis Washburn 70, Osseo 127, Chaska 177, Two Rivers 180, Shakopee 187, Prior Lake 265, New Prague 269, Eastview 274, Chanhassen 276, St. Louis Park 286, Waconia 296, Bloomington Kennedy 309, Burnsville 422, Minneapolis Roosevelt 485. Medalist (5k): Aidan Jones, Minneapolis Washburn, 15:23.86.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

VICTORIA LIONS INVITE

At Gale Woods Regional Park

• Prior Lake 36, Stillwater 108, Chaska 111, Bloomington Jefferson 132, Waconia 138, New Prague 161, Osseo 185, St. Louis Park 208, Chanhassen and Two Rivers 222, Shakopee 241, Minneapolis Washburn 311. Medalist (5k): Marissa Long, Chanhassen, 18:18.14.

SOCCER • BOYS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Coon Rapids 2, Elk River 2, tie

• Maple Grove 2, Andover 0

TRI-METRO

• Columbia Heights 3, Bloom. Kennedy 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Becker 4, Rockford/HLWW 0

• Cambridge-Isanti 4, Mesabi East 2

SOCCER • GIRLS

METRO EAST

• Mahtomedi 12, North St. Paul 0

TRI-METRO

• Visitation 2, DeLaSalle 1

SWIMMING • GIRLS

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Rosemount 91, Burnsville 68

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 3 • first round

• Eagan 6, St. Paul Highland Park 1

Section 4 • first round

• Centennial 7, Columbia Heights 0

• Hill-Murray 7, Irondale 0

• Mahtomedi 7, Fridley 0

• Stillwater 7, St. Anthony 0

• Totino Grace 4, Spring Lake Park 3

• White Bear Lake 7, North St. Paul 0

Section 6 • second round

• Mpls. Washburn 4, Hopkins 3

VOLLEYBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Lakeville North def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15

RANKINGS

FOOTBALL

STATE RANKINGS

Based on votes of media members from across Minnesota and compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen. Includes first-place votes in parentheses and total voting points.

Class 6A Record Points

1. Maple Grove (8) 5-0 89

2. Rosemount (1) 5-0 82

3. Eden Prairie 4-1 68

4. Stillwater 5-0 65

5. Prior Lake 4-1 49

6. Shakopee 4-1 39

7. Lakeville South 3-2 38

8. Forest Lake 5-0 34

9. Centennial 4-1 9

9. East Ridge 3-2 9

• Others receiving votes: Woodbury 7, Minnetonka 5, Blaine 1.

Class 5A Record Points

1. Mankato West (8) 5-0 96

2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 5-0 89

3. Elk River 5-0 79

4. Mahtomedi 5-0 75

5. Armstrong 5-0 59

6. Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-0 36

7. Chanhassen 4-1 34

7. St. Francis 5-0 34

9. Rochester Mayo 4-1 33

10. Waconia 4-1 9

• Others receiving votes: Spring Lake Park 5, Bloomington Kennedy 1.

Class 4A Record Points

1. Stewartville (6) 5-0 89

2. Hutchinson (2) 4-1 85

3. Simley (1) 5-0 83

4. Mound Westonka 5-0 67

5. Becker (1) 4-1 52

6. Rocori 5-1 50

7. Marshall 5-0 45

8. Grand Rapids 5-0 40

9. North Branch 4-1 13

10. Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 10

• Others receiving votes: Holy Angels 6, Winona 4, Richfield 3, Detroit Lakes 1, Princeton 1.

Class 3A Record Points

1. Esko (7) 5-0 92

2. Dilworth-Glyn.-Fel.(2) 5-0 83

3. Milaca (1) 5-0 80

4. Dassel-Cokato 4-1 56

5. Rochester Lourdes 4-1 48

6. Cannon Falls 4-1 44

7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-1 38

7. Waseca 4-1 38

9. Watertown-Mayer 4-1 22

10. Minneapolis Henry 5-0 19

• Others receiving votes: Pierz 14, New London-Spicer 6, Aitkin 5, Zimmerman 4, Pequot Lakes 1.

Class 2A Record Points

1. Chatfield (8) 5-0 97

2. Minneapolis North 5-0 84

3. Caledonia (2) 5-0 81

4. Barnesville 5-0 73

5. Jackson County Central 5-0 59

6. Pipestone Area 5-0 47

7. Eden Valley-Watkins 5-0 39

8. Kimball Area 5-0 22

9. Concordia Academy 5-0 21

10. St. Clair/Loyola 5-0 16

• Others receiving votes: Rush City 4, Blue Earth Area 3, West Central/Ashby 2.

Class 1A Record Points

1. BOLD (6) 5-0 92

2. Lester Prairie (2) 5-0 80

3. New York Mills (2) 5-0 77

4. Mahnomen/Waubun 5-0 66

5. Fillmore Central 5-0 58

6. Deer River 5-0 48

7. Mayer Lutheran 4-1 43

8. Minneota 4-1 30

9. Martin County West 5-0 23

10. Lakeview 4-1 16

• Others receiving votes: Dawson Boyd 6, Ottertail Central 3, Rushford-Peterson 3, Braham 2, Chisholm 2.

Nine-man Record Points

1. Wheaton/Herm.-Nor. (5) 5-0 90

2. Lanesboro (1) 5-0 77

3. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 5-0 76

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 5-0 66

5. Spring Grove (1) 5-0 63

6. Verndale (1) 5-0 59

7. Renville County West 5-0 51

8. Kittson Co. Central 5-0 25

9. Cherry 5-0 24

10. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 5-0 6

• Others receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 5, Mabel-Canton 5, Hancock 3, Cedar Mountain 1.

• The voters: Randy Shaver, KARE-11 TV; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar; Pat Ruff and Alex VandenHouten, Rochester Post Bulletin; Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune; David La Vaque, Star Tribune; Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press; Brian Jerzak, prepredzone.com; Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Gary Giombetti, Mesabi Tribune.

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

NORTH CENTRAL BLACK

• Andover at Coon Rapids, 7 pm

METRO GOLD NORTH

• Centennial at Blaine, 7 pm

• Totino-Grace at Minnetonka, 7 pm

TWIN CITY RED

• St.P. Harding/Humboldt at Mpls. Edison, 6 pm

METROPOLIAN AREA

• Armstrong at Apple Valley, 7 pm