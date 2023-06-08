Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,075.

6 • Move Over (Berrios-Lopez) 4.60 3.40 3.40

2 • Zumurudee (Lopez) 3.40 4.00

4 • Political Riot (Lindsay) 3.80

Time: 1:39.33. Exacta: 6-2, $12.40. Trifecta: 6-2-4, $26.55. Superfecta: 6-2-4-3, $15.46.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,690.

4 • Essential Bella (Hernandez) 5.80 3.40 2.20

6 • Noel's Angel (Lopez) 3.00 2.80

2 • Dreaming Biz (Ulloa) 2.20

Time: 0:56.47. Scratched: Ghost of Genevieve. Exacta: 4-6, $8.30. Trifecta: 4-6-2, $8.55. Superfecta: 4-6-2-3, $5.99. Daily Double: 6-4, $11.20.

3 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,665.

3 • Larimar (Valenzuela) 21.40 6.20 3.40

6 • Emily Smiles (Santos) 4.40 2.60

4 • Unbridled Twister (Hernandez) 2.20

Time: 1:17.16. Exacta: 3-6, $37.10. Trifecta: 3-6-4, $57.35. Superfecta: 3-6-4-1, $25.17. Daily Double: 4-3, $30.50.

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,075.

5 • Mo's Mojo (Wade) 3.80 2.80 2.10

1 • Gainer (Roman) 17.00 8.80

6 • Unleash the Beast (Lopez) 3.60

Time: 1:17.54. Exacta: 5-1, $30.80. Trifecta: 5-1-6, $99.40. Superfecta: 5-1-6-3, $22.82. Pick 4: 6-4-3-5, $111.50. Daily Double: 3-5, $23.20.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $13.075.

4 • Golden Bandit (Berrios-Lopez) 3.20 2.40 2.20

2 • Undertow (Hernandez) 4.80 3.40

7 • Cross the Causeway (Santos) 3.20

Time: 1:27.51. Scratched: Further Evidence. Exacta: 4-2, $6.50. Trifecta: 4-2-7, $12.05. Superfecta: 4-2-7-6, $9.00. Pick 3: 3-5-1/4, $26.60. Daily Double: 5-4, $4.40.

6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,000.

5 • Mongolian Bee (Wade) 4.00 3.00 2.00

6 • Reup (Harr) 3.00 2.00

2 • Magnet and Steel (Quinonez) 2.00

Time: 1:17.38. Exacta: 5-6, $41.30. Trifecta: 5-6-2, $104.95. Superfecta: 5-6-2-1, $147.95. Daily Double: 4-5, $8.50.

7 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

8 • Lock it Down (Roman) 10.00 5.60 3.20

2 • Shezonezestreet (Lara) 7.40 3.60

3 • Imminent Threat (Gallardo) 2.60

Time: 1:36.51. Scratched: Barbara Rohloff, Flash Flood. Exacta: 8-2, $47.60. Trifecta: 8-2-3, $64.20. Superfecta: 8-2-3-6, $83.15. Pick 3: 1/4-5-8, $45.50. Pick 4: 5-1/4-5-8, $40.85. Pick 5: 3-5-1/4-5-8, $457.85. Daily Double: 5-8, $21.50.

8 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds. Derby. Purse: $20,000.

2 • Eos Whiskey Girl (Ramirez) 34.80 8.20 3.20

3 • Beep Beep Rev Rev (Escobedo) 2.20 2.10

4 • Relentless Flash (Garcia) 2.10

Time: 0:19.79. Exacta: 2-3, $55.80. Trifecta: 2-3-4, $49.25. Pick 3: 5-8-2, $552.90. Daily Double: 8-2, $48.50.

9 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

2 • Cartels Eagle (Fonseca-Soto) 7.00 2.80 2.20

5 • Fabulous N Fiery (Smith) 2.20 2.10

6 • Favorite Teller Mrl (Gutierrez) 2.20

Time: 0:15.89. Scratched: Redhotmama. Exacta: 2-5, $6.70. Trifecta: 2-5-6, $7.00. Superfecta: 2-5-6-1, $3.93. Daily Double: 2-2, $107.30.

10 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $23,400.

5 • Sugar Rushh (Alvidrez) 9.80 2.20 2.40

7 • Relentless Minnie (Escobedo) 2.10 2.10

4 • Valiant Speed (Ramirez) 4.80

Time: 0:15.68. Scratched: Vos Atonement. Exacta: 5-7, $9.90. Trifecta: 5-7-4, $27.10. Superfecta: 5-7-4-2, $19.70. Pick 3: 2-2-5, $543.30. Pick 4: 8-2-2-5, $995.55. Consolation Double: 2-1, $3.40. Daily Double: 2-5, $20.50.

Total handle: $1,142,502. Live handle: $116,306.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 2-10 (.200). Totals: 17-52 (.327). Lock of the day: 4-6 (.667).