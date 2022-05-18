CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Fillies and mares. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $32,900.

5 • Street of Dreams (L. Fuentes) 3.80 2.20 2.10

2 • Come On Sweet Pea (H. Hernandez) 2.80 2.10

4 • Swanage (Harr) 3.00

Time: 1:37.34. Scratched: Stars of Bluegrass. Exacta: 5-2, $3.60. Trifecta: 5-2-4, $5.25.

2 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $14,500.

1 • Shinny (Wade) 2.80 2.10 2.10

2 • Passed by Paul (Garcia) 3.40 2.10

4 • Texas Long Bow (Valenzuela) 2.10

Time: 1:16.06. Exacta: 1-2, $2.60. Trifecta: 1-2-4, $2.40. Daily double: 5-1, $2.90.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

7 • Asena (Bridgmohan) 2.20 2.10 2.10

3 • Christmas Poem (R. Fuentes) 3.00 2.80

4 • Rolling Blackout (Harr) 4.60

Time: 1:10.31. Exacta: 7-3, $3.50. Trifecta: 7-3-4, $11.65. Superfecta: 7-3-4-1, $6.05. Pick 3: 3/5-1-7, $1.75. Daily double: 1-7, $2.10.

4 7½ furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

8 • Lindsey Luck (I. Hernandez) 45.40 13.80 5.40

3 • Icywilburnyeh (Lara) 12.60 4.80

2 • Rozey Cheeks (R. Fuentes) 2.20

Time: 1:41.34. Scratched: Toosie. Exacta: 8-3, $388.30. Trifecta: 8-3-2, $640.55. Superfecta: 8-3-2-4, $251.37. Pick 3: 1-7-8, $34.20. Pick 4: 3/5-1-7-8, $54.15. Daily double: 7-8, $23.20.

5 6½ furlongs. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $36,000.

7 • Bayou Benny (R. Fuentes) 4.80 3.40 2.20

6 • Happy Hour Bobby (H. Hernandez) 6.60 4.00

1 • Cousvinnysacanuck (L. Fuentes) 2.40

Time: 1:03.20. Exacta: 7-6, $18.20. Trifecta: 7-6-1, $31.95. Superfecta: 7-6-1-4, $12.33. Pick 3: 7-8-7, $59.85. Daily double: 8-7, $127.10.

6 5 furlongs. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,300.

3 • College Party (Negron) 4.40 2.60 2.40

1 • Man U (H. Hernandez) 3.00 2.40

4 • Skippy's Strike (Wade) 2.40

Time: :56.01. Scratched: Epic Drama; No Mo Hooch; Whenthedovescry. Exacta: 3-1, $5.80. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $5.75. Superfecta: 3-1-4-6, $4.70. Pick 3: 8-7-3/5/7/9, $142.15. Daily double: 7-3, $8.00.

7 10,000 Lakes Stakes. 6 furlongs. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

2 • Dame Plata (R. Fuentes) 2.40 2.40 2.40

5 • Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez) 2.80 3.40 3.00

1 • Prince Rama (Valenzuela) 6.00

Time: 1:09.37. Exacta: 2-5, $3.00; 5-2, $3.50. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $23.70; 2-5-1, $16.70. Superfecta: 5-2-1-4, $8.85; 2-5-1-4, $6.45. Pick 3: 7-3/5/7/9-2/5, $4.90. Daily double: 3-2, $3.40; 3-5, $4.60.

8 Lady Slipper Stakes. 6 furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

6 • Clickbait (Evans) 3.80 2.20 2.10

4 • Ready to Runaway (Chirinos) 2.60 2.20

2 • Hotasapistol (H. Hernandez) 3.00

Time: 1:08.46. Scratched: Grand Prize. Exacta: 6-4, $3.70. Trifecta: 6-4-2, $5.90. Superfecta: 6-4-2-3, $2.68. Pick 3: 3/5/7/9-2/5-6/7, $4.10. Pick 4: 7-3/5/7/9-2/5-6/7, $12.60. Pick 5: 8-7-3/5/7/9-2/5-6/7, $351.90. Daily double: 2-6, $2.40; 5-6, $3.50.

Total handle: $1,846,213. Live handle: $139.300.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 4-8 (.500). Totals: 4-8 (.500). Lock of the day: 1-1 (1.000).