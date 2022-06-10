Opinion editor's note: The following article was submitted by Dr. Mary Tschida of Coon Rapids in concert with 453 other Minnesota women physicians, listed below.
•••
•••
As doctors, our work is to care for people. We hug and kiss our own children, then step into the fray to preserve life when it is slipping away, when someone has tried to take it.
When a gun is fired and a bullet tears into a person, we stop the bleeding. We remove the bullets, reconstruct shattered bones and mend as our skill and training allow, to keep a gun from taking you, too.
But sometimes, it is not enough. Then we stand with you when there are no words that make sense to speak. We meet you in horror and shock, then walk with you in the days and years that follow to find a way to continue. We know the scars borne in your body, heart and mind. We see all aspects of what a gun can do. We see this every day in our clinics, hospitals and emergency rooms. Not just after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, or that in Buffalo, Minn., last year. Every day.
We are doctors, mothers, grandmothers, sisters, daughters, aunts and neighbors. We see the lives that guns have ravaged, and our own hearts stop when we hear of another shooter at another school. Because while we are working to save and heal victims of gun violence, we are terrified that our babies will be next.
We cannot stand by as these heinous acts of violence continue, especially against vulnerable children.
So let us be clear: Gun violence is a public health crisis in America.
The Uvalde massacre of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers was the 27th school shooting in the U.S. in 2022. Two of these occurred in Minnesota. Last summer three Minneapolis children under the age of 10 were shot in the head, two of whom died. This April in Duluth, a man killed himself and four family members, including two children, with a gun. In the same month, a 9-year-old girl died in Lynd, Minn., after the accidental discharge of a gun. In the U.S. a child is now more likely to die from a gunshot wound than a car crash. Both firearm homicides and suicides are rising as causes of death in young people. These are not universal trends. The U.S. firearm homicide rate is nearly 25 times higher than that of other high-income countries. Of all gun deaths of children aged 0-4 in higher-income countries, 96.7% occur in the United States. Americans are 4% of the world's population but own 46% of the world's civilian firearms.
It does not have to be this way. It should be difficult and rare to obtain and use a weapon of such deadliness as that used by the teen gunman in Uvalde.
We believe in addressing public health issues affecting our patients through advocacy for impactful legislation. We therefore urge action by our legislators on common-sense laws for gun safety to prevent future acts of senseless violence. Evidence-based laws that place reasonable and appropriate regulations on gun ownership and use can keep all Minnesotans safer and allow our children to learn and grow without the constant threat of gun violence.
In the last two years, you have called us "health care heroes." Now we call on you to be heroic — to save our children from gun violence.
We, the undersigned physicians, call on Minnesotans to support and on all legislators to enact the following without delay:
1) Enact, expand and strengthen universal background checks for all firearm purchases. Close loopholes.
2) Prohibit the sale, possession and transfer of assault-style weapons and hardware that converts semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons.
3) Prohibit the sale of ammunition without a comprehensive background check.
4) Make it a felony to possess and prohibit the sale of any firearm magazine capable of holding over 10 rounds of ammunition.
5) Increase the minimum age for purchasing a firearm or ammunition to 21 years.
6) Implement and enforce a firearms retailer code of conduct.
7) Enact extreme risk protection orders.
8) Enact a waiting period for firearm purchases.
9) Mandate safety training for firearm purchasers.
10) Mandate safe storage of firearms.
11) Ban ghost guns.
12) Enact gun buyback programs.
13) Expand avenues for litigation by victims of gun violence.
14) Fund research to identify further evidence-based recommendations to mitigate gun violence.
Mary Tschida works in family medicine. Further signatories to this article, collected by and provided by Dr. Tschida, include:
