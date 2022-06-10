Opinion editor's note: The following article was submitted by Dr. Mary Tschida of Coon Rapids in concert with 453 other Minnesota women physicians, listed below.

•••

Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

As doctors, our work is to care for people. We hug and kiss our own children, then step into the fray to preserve life when it is slipping away, when someone has tried to take it.

When a gun is fired and a bullet tears into a person, we stop the bleeding. We remove the bullets, reconstruct shattered bones and mend as our skill and training allow, to keep a gun from taking you, too.

But sometimes, it is not enough. Then we stand with you when there are no words that make sense to speak. We meet you in horror and shock, then walk with you in the days and years that follow to find a way to continue. We know the scars borne in your body, heart and mind. We see all aspects of what a gun can do. We see this every day in our clinics, hospitals and emergency rooms. Not just after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, or that in Buffalo, Minn., last year. Every day.

We are doctors, mothers, grandmothers, sisters, daughters, aunts and neighbors. We see the lives that guns have ravaged, and our own hearts stop when we hear of another shooter at another school. Because while we are working to save and heal victims of gun violence, we are terrified that our babies will be next.

We cannot stand by as these heinous acts of violence continue, especially against vulnerable children.

So let us be clear: Gun violence is a public health crisis in America.

The Uvalde massacre of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers was the 27th school shooting in the U.S. in 2022. Two of these occurred in Minnesota. Last summer three Minneapolis children under the age of 10 were shot in the head, two of whom died. This April in Duluth, a man killed himself and four family members, including two children, with a gun. In the same month, a 9-year-old girl died in Lynd, Minn., after the accidental discharge of a gun. In the U.S. a child is now more likely to die from a gunshot wound than a car crash. Both firearm homicides and suicides are rising as causes of death in young people. These are not universal trends. The U.S. firearm homicide rate is nearly 25 times higher than that of other high-income countries. Of all gun deaths of children aged 0-4 in higher-income countries, 96.7% occur in the United States. Americans are 4% of the world's population but own 46% of the world's civilian firearms.

It does not have to be this way. It should be difficult and rare to obtain and use a weapon of such deadliness as that used by the teen gunman in Uvalde.

We believe in addressing public health issues affecting our patients through advocacy for impactful legislation. We therefore urge action by our legislators on common-sense laws for gun safety to prevent future acts of senseless violence. Evidence-based laws that place reasonable and appropriate regulations on gun ownership and use can keep all Minnesotans safer and allow our children to learn and grow without the constant threat of gun violence.

In the last two years, you have called us "health care heroes." Now we call on you to be heroic — to save our children from gun violence.

We, the undersigned physicians, call on Minnesotans to support and on all legislators to enact the following without delay:

1) Enact, expand and strengthen universal background checks for all firearm purchases. Close loopholes.

2) Prohibit the sale, possession and transfer of assault-style weapons and hardware that converts semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons.

3) Prohibit the sale of ammunition without a comprehensive background check.

4) Make it a felony to possess and prohibit the sale of any firearm magazine capable of holding over 10 rounds of ammunition.

5) Increase the minimum age for purchasing a firearm or ammunition to 21 years.

6) Implement and enforce a firearms retailer code of conduct.

7) Enact extreme risk protection orders.

8) Enact a waiting period for firearm purchases.

9) Mandate safety training for firearm purchasers.

10) Mandate safe storage of firearms.

11) Ban ghost guns.

12) Enact gun buyback programs.

13) Expand avenues for litigation by victims of gun violence.

14) Fund research to identify further evidence-based recommendations to mitigate gun violence.

Mary Tschida works in family medicine. Further signatories to this article, collected by and provided by Dr. Tschida, include:







Minto K. Porter, MD

Allergy and Immunology, Pediatrics

Brainerd, MN

•••

Tina Johnson, MD

Internal Medicine

Woodbury, MN

•••

Nicole Stoik Dockter, MD

Emergency Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Emily Daligga, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Zumbrota, MN

•••

Terra Shockman, MD

Family Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Yana T. Nagle, MD

Pediatrics

Maple Grove, MN

•••

Melissa Haehn, MD

Anesthesiology

Robbinsdale, MN

•••

Tracy Prosen, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Clinical Genetics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Brianne Barnett Roby, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology, Facial Plastic Surgery

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Amanda Huepfel, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Edina, MN

•••

Jani Jensen, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

Edina, MN

•••

Sonia Karimi Zechmann, MD

Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Saint Louis Park, MN

•••

Michelle O'Brien, MD, MPH

Family Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Alison Bormann, MD

Infectious Disease

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Elise Larson, MD, MPH

Family Medicine

Maple Grove, MN

•••

Michelle Chestovich, MD

Family Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Amina Adil, MD

Cardiology

Duluth, MN

•••

Michelle Atchison, MD

Ophthalmology

Moorhead, MN

•••

Jacqueline Geissler, MD, FAAOS

Orthopedic Surgery

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Trisha Prescott, MD

Radiology

Stillwater, MN

•••

Emily Beres, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Sarah Ray, MD

Pediatrics

Saint Louis Park, MN

•••

Sarah Cook, MD

Family Medicine

Sauk Centre, MN

•••

Stacy Ballard, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Brooklyn Park, MN

•••

Rebecca Rossom, MD, MS

Psychiatry

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Suzanne Jasberg, MD

Psychiatry

Edina, MN

•••

Maria Batool, MD

Endocrinology

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Mollie Malaney, MD

Pediatrics

Stillwater, MN

•••

Sonja Short, MD, FAAP, FACP

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Clinical Informatics

Eagan, MN

•••

Tara Thomas, MD

Pediatrics

Edina, MN

•••

Robyn Knutson Bueling, MD, CAQ, MS

Sports Medicine

Woodbury, MN

•••

Jennifer Haglund, MD

Transplant Hepatology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Milana Bogorodskaya, MD

Infectious Disease

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Elizabeth Frankman, MD

Urogynecology

Saint Louis Park, MN

•••

Jessica Cici, MD

Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Melissa Hardy, MD

Pediatrics

Burnsville, MN

•••

Angela Peper, DO

Anesthesiology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Niloo Krueger, MD

General Surgery, Trauma Surgery

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Deb Thorp, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Emily Benzie, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Jennie Orr, MD

Family Medicine

Hastings, MN

•••

Danielle Haselby, DO

Nephrology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Claire Drom, MD

Psychiatry

Saint Cloud, MN

•••

Kendahl Moser-Bleil, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Eagan, MN

•••

Kimara Gustafson, MD

Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Christina Jenner, MD

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Saint Cloud, MN

•••

Amy Borys, MD

Emergency Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Caitlin Chambers, MD

Orthopedic Surgery

Woodbury, MN

•••

Rita Hurd, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Andrea Dreyfus, MD, MPH

Emergency Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Christen Ebens, MD, MPH

Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Laura Miller, MD, MPH

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Nancy Baker, MD

Family Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Erica Youn, MD

Pediatric Neurology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Elizabeth Jarrett, MD, MPH

Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Prachi Striker, MD

Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Saint Anthony, MN

•••

Erin Austad, MD

Emergency Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Abby Dettmer, DO, FAAFP

Family Medicine

Waseca, MN

•••

Nisha Fernandes, MD

Psychiatry

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Emilee M. Parsons, DO

Neonatology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Shirlee Xie, MD

Internal Medicine, Hospital Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Leah Jordan, MD

Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Carolyn A. Kampa, MD

Family Medicine

Cambridge, MN

•••

Elizabeth Fogelson, MD

Emergency Medicine

Austin, MN

•••

Christy Boraas, MD, MPH, FACOG

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Shelley Breyen, MD

Family Medicine

Duluth, MN

•••

Michelle Haggerty, DO, MPH, IBCLC

Family Medicine, Integrative Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Lane Patten, MD, FACEP

Emergency Medicine

Robbinsdale, MN

•••

Katie Krumwiede, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Elena Bond, MD, FAAP

Pediatrics

Bloomington, MN

•••

Jan Richardson, MD

Internal Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Leslie Surbeck, MD

Internal Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Kellie Lease Stecher, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Abbey Mello, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Bloomington, MN

•••

Lilly Wagner, MD

Ophthalmology

Rochester, MN

•••

Emily Wagner, MD

Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Angela Noble, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Elissa Downs, MD, MPH

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Natalia Dorf Biderman, MD

Hospital Medicine

Saint Louis Park, MN

•••

Raina Young, MD

Family Medicine

Eagan, MN

•••

Emelie Helou, MD

Gastroenterology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Sabeeha Nagarwala, MBBS, MPH

Internal Medicine

Bloomington, MN

•••

Krista Hagen, MD

Pediatrics

Eden Prairie, MN

•••

Candace Granberg, MD

Pediatric Urology

Rochester, MN

•••

Patricia Valusek, MD

Pediatric Surgery

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Evangelia Gravari, MD

Neonatology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Anne Watkins, MD

General Surgery

Saint Louis Park, MN

•••

Michele Thieman, MD

Family Medicine

Park Rapids, MN

•••

Marcia Weimerskirch, MD, FAAFP

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Gudrun Mirick Mueller, MD, FAAOS

Orthopedic Trauma Surgery

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Lan Luu, MD, MPH

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Minneapolis,MN

•••

Christina Falgier, MD

Neonatology

Duluth, MN

•••

Rebecca Mahady, MD

Pediatrics

Eden Prairie, MN

•••

Archana Ramaswamy, MD

General Surgery

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Victoria Chiou, MD

Family Medicine

Cottage Grove, MN

•••

Heidi Edsill, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Waconia, MN

•••

Patricia Hickey, MD

Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Katie Anderson, MD

Family Medicine, Urgent Care Medicine

Mankato, MN

•••

Katherine Esse, MD

Internal Medicine, Neurology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Frances Prekker, MD

Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Alison Adams, MD, FAAD

Dermatology

Saint Louis Park, MN

•••

Cristina Miller, MD

Neonatology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Rachel Parritz, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Laura Nelson, DO

Family Medicine

Blaine, MN

•••

Amanda Webb, MD

Pediatrics

Duluth, MN

•••

Rachel Kay, MD

Psychiatry

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Hannah Lichtsinn, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Mollie Stapleton, MD

Family Medicine

Duluth, MN

•••

Amy Burt, MD

Pediatrics

Minnetonka, MN

•••

Mary Braddock, MD

Pediatrics

Woodbury, MN

•••

Lisa Mattson, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Plymouth, MN

•••

Abimbola Osagie, MD

Pediatrics

Maple Grove, MN

•••

Judy Swauger, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Louis Park, MN

•••

Anne Griffiths, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Kirsten Shaw, MD

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Sandy Fritzlar, MD

Emergency Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Kirsten L. Morissette, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Annalisa Rudser, MD

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Erica Bowen, DO

Family Medicine

Vadnais Heights, MN

•••

Lindy Watanaskul, MD

Anesthesiology

Saint Cloud, MN

•••

Kelsey Echols, MD

Emergency Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Dina Adams, MD

Emergency Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Sarah Fuerstenberg, MD

Pediatrics

Wyoming, MN

•••

Retu Saxena, MD

Cardiology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Jena Wirt, DO, MPH

Critical Care

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Alice Mann, MD, MPH

Family Medicine

Edina, MN

•••

Katelyn Klimstra, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Emily Yonke, MD

Pediatrics

Brooklyn Center, MN

•••

Maria Vu, MD

Family Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Mila Heersink, MD

Ophthalmology

Golden Valley, MN

•••

Jill Melicher, MD

Ophthalmology

Minnetonka, MN

•••

Tara Kelly, MD

Family Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Amy Irvin, MD

Emergency Medicine

Shakopee, MN

•••

Laura Heinmiller, MD

Ophthalmology

Saint Louis Park, MN

•••

Lona Caires, DO

Family Medicine

New Brighton, MN

•••

Ashlie Bernhisel, MD, MSc

Ocular Surface, Cornea and Refractive Surgery

Rochester, MN

•••

Ulrika Wigert, MD, FAAFP

Family Medicine

Sauk Centre, MN

•••

Rachel Gordon, MD

Internal Medicine

Duluth, MN

•••

Katherine Janssen, MD

Pulmonology and Critical Care

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Megan Keuler, MD, MPH

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Hannah Reimen, DO

Family Medicine

Golden Valley, MN

•••

Michalene Stevermer, DO

Psychiatry

Duluth, MN

•••

Adriana Dhawan, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Brittany Philpot, MD

Emergency Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Leah M. Gapinski, MD

Emergency Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Laura Colicchia, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Kate Richards May, MD

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Heidi Walz, MD, FACEP

Emergency Medicine

Robbinsdale, MN

•••

Brooke Settergren, MD

Internal Medicine

Duluth, MN

•••

Sarah Leadley, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Kristin Soner, MD

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Shari Robbins, MD

Emergency Medicine

Maplewood, MN

•••

Alicia Teagarden, DO

Pediatric Critical Care

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Julie Laidig, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Megan Shaughnessy, MD

Infectious Disease

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Megan Stalpes, MD

Pediatrics

Eden Prairie, MN

•••

Abby Metzler, MD

Neurology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Sonali Meyer, MD

Emergency Medicine

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Evan McKay, MD

Emergency Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Sara Friedman, MD

Emergency Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Catherine Benziger, MD, MPH

Cardiology

Duluth, MN

•••

Kristi Grall, MD, MHPE

Emergency Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Jennifer Tessmer-Tuck, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Edina, MN

•••

Dureeti Foge, MD, MSc

Family Medicine

Plymouth, MN

•••

Sahar Lofti-Emran, MD, PhD

Rheumatology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Sandy Liu, MD

Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Katie Parker, DO

Addiction Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Kathleen Bauer, MD

Pediatrics

White Bear Lake, MN

•••

Andraya Huldeen, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Waconia, MN

•••

Laura Mohling, MD

Pediatrics

Waconia, MN

•••

Kristin England, MD

Musculoskeletal Radiology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Laura Kuhlman, MD

Emergency Medicine

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Valerie Jarstad, MD

Family Medicine

Oakdale, MN

•••

Mariam Anwar, MD

Geriatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Cheri Berg, MD

Anesthesiology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Kimberly Olson, MD

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Monica Campo, MD, MPH

Pulmonology and Critical Care

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Analisa Calderon, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Angela Timm, DO

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Faribault, MN

•••

Wendy Miller, MD

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Stephanie Mackenthun, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Wyoming, MN

•••

Emily Schafhauser, MD

Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Michaela Rokosz, MD

Pediatrics

Maple Grove, MN

•••

Fareeda Taher Nazer Hussain, MD

Otolaryngology

Rochester, MN

•••

Mirna Boumitri, MD

Nephrology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Mollika Sajady, DO

Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Rebekah Ormsby, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Edina, MN

•••

Sara Polley, MD

Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Addiction Psychiatry

Plymouth, MN

•••

Erin Louks-Smith, MD

Family Medicine

Cloquet, MN

•••

Alissa Evenson, MD

Radiology

Hutchinson, MN

•••

Rebecca Hanson, DO

Internal Medicine

Wyoming, MN

•••

Leah Soderberg, MD

Internal Medicine

Rochester, MN

•••

LoAnn Heuring, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Eagan, MN

•••

Jacqueline Olczak, MD

Family Medicine

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Katherine Howard Kathan, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Anya Jamrozy, MD

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Ann Lavers, MD

Urology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Claire McNeil, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Erin Emerson Egginton, DO

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Taryn McEvoy, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Maple Grove, MN

•••

Christine Keala Schwab, MD

Internal Medicine, Hospital Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Kacia Lee, MD, FACP

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Sarah Baker, MD

Emergency Medicine

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Katherine Jacoby, MD

Critical Care

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Krista Honsey, DO

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Buffalo, MN

•••

Kimberly Simon, MD, FAAP

Pediatrics

Ramsey, MN

•••

Anne Melzer, MD, MS

Pulmonology and Critical Care

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Diane Madlon-Kay, MD, MS

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Abigail Houts, MD

Internal Medicine, Geriatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Anna Cox, MD

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Helen Thomas, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Liz Medina Alm, MD, MPH

Occupational Medicine, Urgent Care Medicine

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Elise Hart, MD

Emergency Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Cheryl Bailey, MD

Oncology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Abbie Begnaud, MD

Pulmonology and Critical Care

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Heather Stefanski, MD, PhD

Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Rahshana Price-Isuk, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Marnie Huntley, MD

Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Callie Schnitker, MD

Emergency Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Christina Dunn, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Eagan, MN

•••

Emily Torell, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Alena Marozava, MD

Family Medicine

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Bethany Hoffman, MD

Internal Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Allison McGovern, MD

Emergency Medicine

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Sally Leitch, MD

Family Medicine

Blaine, MN

•••

Wendy Nguyen, MD

Pediatric Anesthesiology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Megan Press, MD

Psychiatry

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Christina Cusic, MD

Occupational Medicine

Bloomington, MN

•••

Lindsay Merriman, MD

Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Ashley Merten, MD

Dermatology

Burnsville, MN

•••

Anne Neeley, MD

Dermatology

Burnsville, MN

•••

Lauren O'Neill, MD

Dermatology

Saint Louis Park, MN

•••

Rebecca Baudoin, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Waconia, MN

•••

Katie Steen, MD

Psychiatry, Addiction Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Sara Wildenberg, MD

General Surgery

Edina, MN

•••

Bronwyn Southwell, MD

Anesthesiology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Anna Milz, MD, MPH

Pediatrics

Woodbury, MN

•••

Emily Doss, MD

Internal Medicine

Stillwater, MN

•••

Jodi Michaels, MD

Urology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Melissa Choi, MD

Family Medicine

Richfield, MN

•••

Abby Murray, MD

Internal Medicine

Crosby, MN

•••

Carly Dirlam, MD

Psychiatry

Plymouth, MN

•••

Mrinalini Mudkanna, MD

Geriatrics

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Alyssa Stitt, MD

Family Medicine

Mankato, MN

•••

Sara Cox, MD, MPH

Internal Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Elizabeth Farhat, MD

Dermatology

Bloomington, MN

•••

Rachel Darling, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Lucy Esberg, MD

Cardiology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Jaime Wirth, MD

Family Medicine

Wyoming, MN

•••

Lisa Roazen, MD, FACEP

Emergency Medicine

Duluth, MN

•••

Allison Newman, MD

Family Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Laura Melcher, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Arden Hills, MN

•••

Jessica Hansen, DO

Pediatrics

Eagan, MN

•••

Lee Christianson, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Elizabeth Slagle, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Jessica Hansen, DO

Pediatrics

Eagan, MN

•••

Elsa Fiebiger, DO

Pediatrics

Edina, MN

•••

Hannah Esdal, MD

Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Susan Asch, MD

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

North Oaks, MN

•••

Paige J. Halvorson, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Anne L. Becker, MD

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Deanna Plant, MD

Family Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Jennifer Vesely, MD

Family Medicine

Golden Valley, MN

•••

Sarah Asch, MD, FAAP, FAAD

Pediatric Dermatology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Erika Helgerson, DO

Family Medicine

Taylors Falls, MN

•••

Sarah Freitas, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Waconia, MN

•••

Anita MacDonald, MD

Family Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Brianna Murugesan, DO

Psychiatry

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Majken Schwartz, MD

Family Medicine, Hospital Medicine

Shoreview, MN

•••

Adrianne Mallen, MD

Gynecologic Oncology

Saint Louis Park, MN

•••

Angela Sinner, DO

Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Callie Becker, MD

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Claudia Chou, MD

Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Rochester, MN

•••

Kirsten Klevan, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Erin Wise, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Hospital Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Marion Collins, MD

Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Joanna Ekstrom, MD

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Fiona He, MD

Hematology and Oncology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Madeline Hellendag, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Rebecca Asch-Kendrick, MD

Forensic Pathology

Ramsey, MN

•••

Sarah Prebil, MD

Internal Medicine, Hospital Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Meher Rahman, MBBS

Gastroenterology

Anoka, MN

•••

Elizabeth Hofbauer, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Shoreview, MN

•••

Julie Thompson, MD, MPH

Hepatology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Amrita Kahlon Salunke, MBBS

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Emma Schempf, MD

Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Jodi Greenlaw, DO

Emergency Medicine

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Heather Leong Hulstein, DO, PhD

Family Medicine

Savage, MN

•••

Sandy Turbes, MD

Family Medicine, Geriatrics

Northfield, MN

•••

Meredith Sax Bourne, MD

Family Medicine

Saint Louis Park, MN

•••

Gigi Chawla, MD, MHA

Pediatrics

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Corinne Brown-Robinson, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Bridget Keller, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Louis Park, MN

•••

Kara Larson, MD

Pediatrics

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Janielle Nordell, MD

Pediatrics

Mankato, MN

•••

Christine Kletti, MD

Emergency Medicine

Burnsville, MN

•••

Stephanie Davison Iannazzo, MD

Anesthesiology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Kristi Klee, MD

Internal Medicine

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Anuja Singh, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Beth Dietz, MD

Pediatrics

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Cresta Wedel Jones, MD, FACOG, FASAM

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Acadia Pechauer, MD

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Courtney Herring, MD, MHA

Pediatric Hospital Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Angela Kelle, MD

Pediatric Cardiology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Parissa Delavari, MD

Emergency Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Ann Falor Callahan, MD

Surgical Oncology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Autumn Ambroday, DO

Psychiatry, Addiction Medicine

White Earth, MN

•••

Ellen Adams, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Adrienne Richardson, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Megan Schott, MD

Emergency Medicine

Robbinsdale, MN

•••

Robin Bresette, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Carly Evans, MD, FACEP

Emergency Medicine

Edina, MN

•••

Trisha Saha, MD

Allergy and Immunology

Saint Louis Park, MN

•••

Rebecca Brugger, MD

Family Medicine

Alexandria, MN

•••

Judith A. Levitan, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

LeeAnn Hubbard, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Edina, MN

•••

Sarah Lippert, MD, FACS

General Surgery, Trauma Surgery

Maple Grove, MN

•••

Betsy Dickson, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Katie McCormick-Deaton, DO

Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Deepa Ovian, MD

Internal Medicine

Edina, MN

•••

Jessica Oswald, DO

Infectious Disease

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Lisa Ide, MD, MPH

Emergency Medicine, Occupational and Environmental Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Mary Logeais, MD

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Gita Byraiah, MD, MHS

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Edina, MN

•••

Kathleen D. Brooks, MD, MBA, MPA

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Holly Stenzel Taynton, DO

Family Medicine

Crystal, MN

•••

Rachel Tay, MD

General Surgery

Maple Grove, MN

•••

Kristina Sharma, MD

Family Medicine

Eagan, MN

•••

Mallory J. Yelenich-Huss, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology, General Surgery

Maple Grove, MN

•••

Stephanie Fritch Lilla, MD

Pediatric Hematology and Oncology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Kate Kardell, MD

Family Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Erin King, MD

Pediatric Hospital Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Ashley Bishop, MD

Family Medicine

Arden Hills, MN

•••

Jennifer Riley, MD

Family Medicine

Crystal, MN

•••

Sasha Prisco, MD, PhD

Cardiology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Carla Schwartz, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Allison Wert, MD

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Hilary Gerten, DO

Psychiatry

Bloomington, MN

•••

Megan Hilgers, MD

Pediatric Hematology and Oncology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Rabia Hasan, MBBS

Family Medicine

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Alina Jeffers, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Edina, MN

•••

Ncha Xiong, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Anthonia Olajide-Kuku, MD

Pediatrics

Maple Grove, MN

•••

Julie Jones, DO

Rheumatology

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Kelsey Carignan, MD

Psychiatry

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Madhu Manoj, MD

Internal Medicine

Coon Rapids, MN

•••

Nicole Burkette Ikebata, MD, MPH

Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Shannon Andrews, MD

Infectious Disease, Pediatric Infectious Disease

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Robin Councilman, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Alice Lehman, MD

Infectious Disease, Pediatric Infectious Disease

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Jill Foster, MD

Pediatric Infectious Disease

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Kourtney Kemp, MD, FACS

General Surgery

Maple Grove, MN

•••

Linda Miller, MD

Emergency Medicine

Orono, MN

•••

Elena Rosas, MD

Psychiatry

Oakdale, MN

•••

Amy Nygaard, MD

Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Allison Holt, MD

Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Laura Norton, MD, MS

Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Susan F. Sencer, MD

Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Mary Kay Barrett, MD

Family Medicine

Burnsville, MN

•••

Diana Thyssen, MD

Pediatrics

Roseville, MN

•••

Andrea Westby, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Laura M. Lara, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Elizabeth Fairbairn, MD

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Alexandra Hall, MD, MPH

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Jenna Triana, MD

Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Karen Jankowski, MD

Family Medicine

Bloomington, MN

•••

Catherine Pang, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Kaleigh Timmins, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Calla Brown, MD, MHR

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Iris Wagman Borowsky, MD, PhD

Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Beth K. Thielen, MD, PhD, FAAP

Infectious Disease, Pediatric Infectious Disease

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Elizabeth Swanson, DO

Pediatric Infectious Disease

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Ketzela J. Marsh, MD, MS

Infectious Disease, Pediatric Infectious Disease

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Kristen Helvig, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Erin Tracy, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Lynne Gibeau, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Patricia Fontaine, MD, MS

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Aarti Bhatt, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Eva Pesch, MD

Family Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Sonia Helmy, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Bloomington, MN

•••

Kacey Justesen, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Lipi Ramchandani, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Nanette Aldahondo, MD

Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Jennifer Beldon, MD

Psychiatry

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Megan Raverty, MD

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Rhodessa Burt, MD

Pediatrics

Fridley, MN

•••

Natalie Rigelman-Hedberg, MD

Pediatrics

Burnsville, MN

•••

Sarah Lenhardt, MD

Pediatrics

Bloomington, MN

•••

Dina Andreotti, MD

Family Medicine

Woodbury, MN

•••

Erin Gharib, MD

Anesthesiology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Niki Groeschl, MD

Family Medicine

Duluth, MN

•••

Trina Hollatz, MD

Pulmonology and Critical Care

Duluth, MN

•••

Kate Beresford, MD

Sleep Medicine

Duluth, MN

•••

Kelsey McAnally, DO

Internal Medicine

Saint Cloud, MN

•••

Alycia Trossen-Kapur, MD

Family Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Amanda Norris, DO

Family Medicine

Buffalo, MN

•••

Melissa Mohrenweiser, MD

Family Medicine

Wayzata, MN

•••

Zabrina Evens, MD

Emergency Medicine

Maplewood, MN

•••

Rachel Téllez, MD

Pediatrics

Brooklyn Center, MN

•••

Hina Rahman, MBBS

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Sarah Hammes, MD

Family Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Adrianne Bowen, MD, MBA

General Surgery, Trauma Surgery

Maple Grove, MN

•••

Sarah Raatz, MD

Pediatrics

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Laura Ford-Nathan, MD

Family Medicine

Eagan, MN

•••

Valerie Whitcomb, MD

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Sara Lund, MD

Infectious Disease

Duluth, MN

•••

Kathleen Lane, MD

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Katherine Severson, MD

Internal Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Jennifer Robinson, MD

Family Medicine

Farmington, MN

•••

Elena Tanner, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Teresa Patani, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Louis Park, MN

•••

State Representative Kelly Morrison, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Robyn Tabibi, MD

Family Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Kavita Monteiro, MD

Family Medicine, Obesity Medicine

Stillwater, MN

•••

Marybeth Lardizabal, DO, DLFAPA

Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Christine Desautels, MD

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Lisa L. Kirkland MD, FACP, MSHA, FCCM

Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Geriatrics, Neurocritical Care

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Shana Sniffen, MD

Family Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Brooke Cunningham, MD, PhD

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Jill Miller, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Sally Berryman, MD, FACP

Internal Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Jennifer Ambur, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Barbara Leone Brown, MD

Family Medicine

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Allison West, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Caromyr Figueroa, MD

Child Psychiatry

Fridley, MN

•••

Sara Coomes, MD

Pediatrics

Roseville, MN

•••

Stacey Mackay, MD

Family Medicine

Burnsville, MN

•••

Caroline Bailey, MD

Emergency Medicine

Maplewood, MN

•••

Sarah Ndyajunwoha, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Nicole Lyons, MD

General Surgery

Saint Cloud, MN

•••

Dionne Hart, MD, DFAPA, FASAM

Psychiatry, Addiction Medicine

Rochester, MN

•••

Sheryl Louie, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Virginia Dines, MD

Nephrology

Rochester, MN

•••

Hope Frisch, DO

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Minneapolis, MN

•••

D. Christine Sigurdson, MD, PhD

Forensic Psychiatry

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Kirana Narayana, MBBS

Pulmonology

Maplewood, MN

•••

Saida Yassin, MD

Internal Medicine,

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Rosa Marroquín, MD

Family Medicine

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Sarah Schmitz Burns, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Julijana Botic, MD

Internal Medicine

Marshall, MN

•••

Lindsay Williams Palaniappan, MD

Family Medicine

West Saint Paul, MN

•••

Mary Dahling, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Edina, MN

•••

Svetlana Simovic, MD

Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Rosemary Quirk, MD, DTMH, FACP

Internal Medicine,

Minneapolis, MN

•••

Kristen Latta, DO

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Edina, MN

•••

Kim Tjaden, MD, MPH, FAAFP

Family Medicine

Saint Cloud, MN

•••

Sarah McIntire, MD

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Eagan, MN

•••

Kirstin Brown, DO

Pulmonology and Critical Care

Saint Paul, MN

•••

Abby LaBounty, MD

Family Medicine

Monticello, MN