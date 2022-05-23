A towboat rammed into a lock and dam on the Mississippi River between southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin late at night over the weekend, authorities said.

The incident occurred late Saturday across from Wabasha, Minn., on the Wisconsin side of the river, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said.

Workers late Sunday morning removed the boat from the lock and dam, which did suffer some damage, Chief Sheriff's Deputy Lee Engfer said Monday.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A barge, owned by the Canal Barge Co., was heading south on the river shortly after 11 p.m., when its towboat went out of control and hit the lock and dam.

There were no injuries among the boat's crew or among any lock and dam staff members.

An investigation continues into what caused the boat to go out of control.