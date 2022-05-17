BUFFALO — President Joe Biden mourned with Buffalo's grieving families on Tuesday, then exhorted the nation to reject what he angrily labeled the poison of white supremacy. He said the nation must "reject the lie" of the racist "replacement theory" espoused by the shooter who killed 10 Black people in Buffalo.

Speaking to victims' families, local officials and first responders, Biden said America's diversity is its strength, and warned that the nation must not be be distorted by a "hateful minority."

"The American experiment in democracy is in danger like it hasn't been in my lifetime," Biden said. "It's in danger this hour. Hate and fear being given too much oxygen by those who pretend to love America but who don't understand America."

He declared: "In America, evil will not win, I promise you. Hate will not prevail, white supremacy will not have the last word."