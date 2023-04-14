Former Washington State two-sport athlete Jack Wilson announced his commitment Thursday on Twitter to play basketball for the Gophers next season.

Wilson, a 6-11, 325-pound senior, visited Minnesota's campus last weekend on an official visit. He has one season remaining and is immediate eligible as a graduate transfer.

"I look forward to sharing what I've gained through my experiences with those around me, and doing whatever I can for this team and staff at the University of Minnesota,'' Wilson tweeted.

This past season, Wilson played sparingly in 14 games for the Washington State men's basketball. The Cougars finished 17-17 after losing in the NIT first round. He was also a reserve offensive lineman on the football team in 25 games during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The Montara, Calif., native was a four-star recruit at Junipero Serra High when he signed with Oregon State in 2018. He played seven games for the Beavers in 2018-19 before transferring to Idaho State during the season. He averaged 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds playing 18 games in 2019-20.

After leaving Idaho State in 2020, Wilson transferred to Washington State after working for the Cougars as a strength coach intern and was convinced to join the football program last year.

The Gophers lost four players to the transfer portal this spring, but they also signed Pepperdine guard Mike Mitchell Jr.