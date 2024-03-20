With Bad Bunny finally on his way to town again Saturday, Target Center has confirmed an appearance by another big hip-hop act who's overdue to perform in the Twin Cities since rocketing to fame.

Megan Thee Stallion will kick off her Hot Girl Summer Tour at the Minneapolis arena on May 14 with opener GloRilla. Tickets for the Tuesday night concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with presale options beginning Wednesday. Tour promoter Live Nation has not revealed ticket prices yet.

Best known for her bawdy megahit with Cardi B, "WAP," Houston native Megan Pete has racked up an impressive list of other charting singles over the past five years, also including "Hot Girl Summer," "Savage," "Body" and her current hit, "Hiss."

This will be the 29-year-old rapper's first arena headlining tour, but she has plenty of experience playing big stages after high-profile appearances at festivals such as Coachella and Bonnaroo. Her opening act on the tour, aka Memphis native Gloria Woods, is another saucy MC who's had a hit with Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2."