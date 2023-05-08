Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A visitor tripped and damaged a priceless piece of art on display at Mia last month.

The piece, a 12th- or 13th-century B.C. bronze owl-shaped wine vessel nicknamed the "Pillsbury Owl," sat at the entrance to the museum's fantastical exhibition "Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes."

According to a Mia spokesperson, the owl, which was on display up until April 9, has been removed from the exhibition for assessment and conservation. It will be repaired, but the timeline is unclear. The museum said it continues to monitor and enhance its safety measures.

The owl has been replaced with a set of bronze winged dragons, which were already on view in the second gallery of the exhibition.

The exhibition closes May 21.