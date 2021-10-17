The Vikings are entering a tough stretch of their schedule with a game at Carolina. Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey will be out of the lineup with a hamstring injury and the Vikings are expected to having Dalvin Cook back on the field.

Scoggins: Vikings must bring creativity, guts to Carolina

Kubiak adjusting to the flow of the game

Vikings' Udoh returns home to face Panthers

Vikings expect to have Cook back

Bad hamstring will keep McCaffrey out

Vikings show winning ugly is still a thing in NFL

Why does the run defense keep springing leaks?

Cousins surprises social justice group with $500,000 gift

