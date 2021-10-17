The Vikings are entering a tough stretch of their schedule with a game at Carolina. Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey will be out of the lineup with a hamstring injury and the Vikings are expected to having Dalvin Cook back on the field.
Kickoff: Noon
TV: Ch. 9
Radio: 100.3 FM, 1130 AM, Sirius/XM Ch. 225, Vikings Radio Network
Line: Vikings by 2 1/2
