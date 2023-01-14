Ben Goessling

Vikings 24, Giants 20: There's been plenty of talk this week about how this is a favorable first-round matchup for the Vikings, but injuries on the offensive line could make this a real challenge. The Giants showed last time they can move the ball, and they won't be afraid to return to U.S. Bank Stadium after a close loss last month. But with a raucous crowd cheering them on, the Vikings' pass rush will get the better of the Giants' offensive line and make just enough plays to help the Vikings win another close one.

Giants 31, Vikings 28: The Vikings have only seven takeaways in eight games since posting a season-high four in their signature win over Buffalo. They had zero takeaways in four of them, going 1-3 while allowing 140 points. The Giants have only five giveaways in their last seven games, including two in losing on a 61-yard walk-off field goal against the Vikings. The blueprint is simple: Protect the football and you will outscore this porous Purple defense. The Giants pull the upset by doing just that.

Vikings 28, Giants 24: The Vikings needed a miracle field goal to beat the Giants a few weeks ago, and now have a lesser offensive line. It's tempting to pick the Giants because of their defensive line and pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, but … the Giants just aren't that good. Whatever individual matchups might favor New York, they're an average team and have nobody like Justin Jefferson. In Jefferson's first playoff game, look for him to show up and show off, and for the Vikings to win another close one.

Giants 29, Vikings 24: Vikings dominate first half and take 17-0 lead. Giants QB Daniel Jones finally leads long TD drive late in third. Visitors catch fire, Vikings reeling. Giants block punt and move to TD with just over minute remaining for 29-24 lead. On game's last play, Kirk Cousins hits Justin Jefferson on right sideline, Giants D-back whiffs on tackle and Jefferson races into end zone. As he starts an odd dance, TD is being reviewed. Jefferson's right shoe is two inches onto sideline. TD waved off.

Vikings 27, Giants 20: Other than a perfect day against the Saints, the Giants did not blow out anyone during the regular season. As long as Vikings don't get burned by the play action — or Daniel Jones' running — the defense should do enough to slow down the Giants offense. And we know what the Vikings offense is capable of. Look for T.J. Hockenson to have another big game like he did against New York on Dec. 24 and for Dalvin Cook to contribute with big third-down runs. And watch how taking Week 18 off will do wonders for Za'Darius Smith.

Vikings 28, Giants 24: The rematch might not come down to another game-winning field goal at the buzzer, but it's the Vikings, so it will be another nail-biter. The biggest area to watch is how well the Vikings' revamped offensive line handles the Giants pressure. The combination of home crowd noise and trio of Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson will send the Vikings to the next round.

Vikings 23, Giants 20: With all due respect to my colleague Chip Scoggins, it will come down to another game-winning field goal at the buzzer — because it's the Vikings. It's just hard to bet against that kick not finding its way through the uprights in a season charmed by an NFL-record 11 one-score wins. Make it 12 one-score wins with quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing to set up another Greg Joseph field goal, less than a month after his 61-yard deciding kick over the Giants.

Vikings 34, Giants 20: With the exception of the first and last games of the regular season, the Vikings tended to either win by a little or lose by a lot. Against the Giants, though, let's go against the grain. This is the game in which the Vikings put it all together, finally, and actually put a team away. New York is an overachiever just like Minnesota, but the home crowd, Justin Jefferson and early turnovers will turn this one into a comfortable victory.

Vikings 31, Giants 27: The Vikings have won games when trailing by 33 points and needing a walk-off, franchise-record 61-yard field goal to prevail. They'll have an offensive line that's been banged-up lately playing against a Giants defense, led by lineman Dexter Lawrence, that likes to bring pressure on the quarterback. And luck surely will run out on a team that's won 11 one-score games in a season, won't it? Not on Sunday. One man's good fortune is another man's resilience, and the Vikings have used the latter to produce the former.

Vikings 27, Giants 24: The Vikings will win a close one on a Greg Joseph field goal. What? Too familiar? Joseph will miss a kick at some point during the game for maximum angst and then make the winner, exorcising franchise demons and probably some of his own. Giants running back Saquon Barkley will have a monster day, but the buoyant home crowd will cause enough havoc to quarterback Daniel Jones for the Vikings to pull this one out.