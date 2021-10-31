The Vikings and Cowboys return to play after a week off in a Sunday night game that could set the tone for Minnesota for their next few weeks of high-caliber opponents.

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m.

TV: Ch. 11

Radio: 100.3 FM, 1130 AM, Sirius/XM Ch. 225, 226. Vikings Radio Network

Line: Vikings by 2 1/2, Over/under: 52

Vikings-Cowboys inactives

In-game score updates and stats

NFL scoreboard

Ben Goessling's key match-ups and game prediction

Mark Craig's picks against the spread

Andrew Krammer's Cowboys scouting report

Point spreads, money lines, over-under

NFL injury reports

Vikings: Roster | Depth Chart | Injuries | Statistics

Cowboys: Roster | Depth Chart | Injuries |Statistics

Star Tribune on Twitter: Access Vikings | Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Chip Scoggins | Jim Souhan

Access Vikings podcast library

Play UPickEm 2021

Vikings coverage highlights

Darrisaw taking his long-awaited place on the line

Souhan: Vikings goal for next 11 weeks: Be better than average

Scoggins: Time for Vikings' defensive investments to pay off

'Humble over hype': Jefferson learns reality of being second-year standout

Griffen reinvigorates Vikings' pass rush

Vikings turn to rookie to return kickoffs

Elliott raised salaries for other running backs, including Dalvin Cook

Pierce will miss Cowboys game

Star Tribune Vikings page