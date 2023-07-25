We're taking a look at each Vikings position group as training camp gets underway this week. First up: Defensive backs.

THE ROSTER

Safety: Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus, Lewis Cine, Theo Jackson

Cornerback: Byron Murphy Jr., Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., Joejuan Williams, Mekhi Blackmon, Kalon Barnes, Tay Gowan, Jaylin Williams, NaJee Thompson, C.J. Coldon Jr.

OFFSEASON MOVES

In: Murphy (free agent), Joejuan Williams (free agent), Blackmon (third-round pick), Jaylin Williams (undrafted rookie), NaJee Thompson (undrafted rookie), Coldon Jr. (undrafted rookie)

Out: Patrick Peterson (Steelers), Cameron Dantzler (Bills), Chandon Sullivan (Steelers), Kris Boyd (Cardinals), Duke Shelley (Raiders)

OUTLOOK

The Vikings secondary got younger while turning over last year's 31st-ranked pass defense. Only two cornerbacks – Evans and Booth, 2022 draft picks – return from last season. Peterson, Sullivan, Boyd and Shelley walked in free agency. Dantzler, a 2020 third-round pick, was released, meaning general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has retained none of the cornerbacks he inherited 18 months ago. The Vikings signed Murphy, a 25-year-old former Cardinals starter, to a two-year, $17.5 million deal to become the new leader. Joejuan Williams, 25, brings experience as a versatile inside and outside option from New England. Blackmon, 24, is an "older" rookie coming off a year as USC's top corner. The Vikings will need young players to make major strides should the pass coverage improve in 2023.

A steady safety group gives new coordinator Brian Flores some options. Smith agreed to a nearly $7 million pay cut (he can get $2 million back via incentives) to return for a 12th season as the Vikings' longest-tenured player. During spring practices, Smith lurked in the secondary next to Bynum, who has so far retained his starting job despite Cine's return from injury. Metellus also had a consistent role in spring practices as a fifth or sixth defensive back in Flores' varied personnel groupings.

TOP COMPETITION

Who's the No. 2 cornerback? Or No. 3? Evans appeared to get the first crack at starting opposite Murphy during spring practices. But Booth, Williams and perhaps even Blackmon could sneak into the mix. Evans (10 games) and Booth (six games) were limited by injuries as rookies. They'll also compete for a No. 3 job as the outside defender replacing Murphy when he moves into the slot on passing downs. How the new defensive coaching staff divvies up playing time remains to be seen. The team frequently practiced a three-safety formation this spring with Metellus and Bynum rotating as slot defenders, and only two corners on the field.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Harrison Smith. The wily vet is a bit long in the tooth at 34 years old. But the six-time Pro Bowler returns to a defensive system that should put him closer to the action once again. He's free of former coordinator Ed Donatell's "shell" coverage, which often kept safeties back and away. He should once again be positioned to disguise intentions at the line of scrimmage and occasionally blitz like he did through 15.5 sacks in eight years under former coach Mike Zimmer. Last year, Smith didn't have a sack for just the second time in his career. He was sent after the quarterback just 14 times, his lowest since 2013, according to Pro Football Focus. That should change. During Flores' three seasons as Dolphins head coach from 2019-2021, Miami ranked second, second and 11th in blitz rate. Smith's intellect and instincts may make for a good fit.

ONE BIG QUESTION

Can the 2022 draft class contribute? Cine, the 2022 first-round pick, was far down the pecking order during spring practices behind Bynum and Metellus, both of whom have earned trust through reliability. But Cine has the talent to be an impactful defender should he grow into a consistent pro, which often happens through special teams. Booth and Evans, fellow 2022 draft picks, have clearer paths to defensive snaps at cornerback. Murphy is currently the only Vikings cornerback with an NFL interception. They need some youth to emerge, putting added expectations on the 2022 class.