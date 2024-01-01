In the 62-year illustrious history of the Vikings-Packers rivalry, only six Green Bay offenses have ever put up more yardage than what Packers quarterback Jordan Love and company hung on the Vikings in Minnesota's 33-10 loss on Sunday night.

The Vikings' injury-thinned and weary defense surrendered 470 yards. Love picked apart the soft edges. And with some well-timed deep balls, Love broke open coordinator Brian Flores' group that had kept the Vikings above water for much of this season.

"We had some missing pieces," linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. said, "but we're going to bounce back. It's just heart. It's the brotherhood we've built."

Packers receiver Jayden Reed was the first of many wide-open Packers receivers running downfield when he caught a 33-yard touchdown to jump out to a 10-0 lead. Reed, who had six grabs for 89 yards and two scores in the first half, later left with a chest injury.

The Vikings were down two defensive starters in cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (knee) and outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quad), who was placed on injured reserve this week.

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, the third-round rookie, started again for Murphy, who missed a second game because of a knee injury. Love threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns.

"Too much space in the secondary," said Blackmon, who played through a shoulder injury. "We just got to be more sticky in coverage."

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II started for Wonnum. Flores got creative on third downs, when an extra edge rusher is typically subbed in for pass rush. Instead of rookie Andre Carter II, who played sparingly and struggled, rookie safety Jay Ward entered the game, which allowed linebacker Jordan Hicks or Ivan Pace Jr. to rush the passer from the line.

Creativity could only go so far. The Vikings defense looked tired in the second half. They were on the field for 37:32 — a week after the Lions kept them on the field for 38:22. The Packers offense ran 73 plays to the Vikings' 52 plays.

The Packers ran for 177 yards led by running back Aaron Jones' 20 carries for 120 yards. Jones was never tackled behind the line of scrimmage.

"Obviously we want to get off the field," Hicks said. "It just seems like things aren't clicking for some reason."

The Packers played without linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes, and receivers Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks.

Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie left the game and was evaluated for a concussion.

Mundt sees extra work

Tight end Johnny Mundt saw an increased role after starter T.J. Hockenson went down with two torn knee ligaments last week. Mundt caught four of seven targets for 39 yards and a touchdown, but one of the balls he didn't catch proved costly. Mundt said he was late seeing a pass from quarterback Jaren Hall, whose throw was tipped into the air and intercepted.

"I didn't quite track it early enough," Mundt said. "Wish I could have it back.''

Wright's struggles continue

The crowd even turned on punter Ryan Wright in the first half following a 30-yard shank that flew out of bounds and blew a chance to pin the Packers deep. Wright also overhit a 68-yard punt that resulted in a touchback in the first quarter.

Wright entered Sunday ranked 19th in net average (41.6 yards) and 31st in punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Etc.

The Vikings' regular-season finale in Detroit has been scheduled for noon on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and his 5-year-old son, Cooper, fired up the crowd before kickoff by ripping off their shirts and sounding the Gjallarhorn.

Right tackle Brian O'Neill returned from a two-game absence because of a sprained ankle. Right guard Ed Ingram left with a shoulder injury in the third quarter and was replaced by Blake Brandel.

Star Tribune staff writer Randy Johnson contributed to this report.