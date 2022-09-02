Left with only two quarterbacks after releasing Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion during roster cuts this week, the Vikings signed former Lions quarterback David Blough to their practice squad on Friday.

Blough, 27, was waived by Detroit on Wednesday. Like Nick Mullens, whom the Vikings acquired Aug. 22 and expect to be their backup, Blough has experience as an NFL starter. He started five games for the Lions as an undrafted rookie out of Purdue in 2019, including a 20-7 loss to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, but he has appeared in only two more games the past two years.

In seven games with Detroit, Blough completed 100 of 184 passes for 1,033 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Vikings have one spot remaining on their 16-player practice squad.

After the backup quarterback competition between Mond and Mannion fizzled, the Vikings cut both players. Neither could be re-signed to the practice squad. Mond was claimed off waivers by the Browns while Mannion opted to sign with the Seahawks practice squad.