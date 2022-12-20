Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Vikings are quarterback Josh Rosen's seventh NFL team as the former first-round draft pick signed with Minnesota's practice squad on Tuesday, the team announced.

Rosen, the 10th-overall pick by the Cardinals in 2018, replaces former third-string quarterback David Blough, whom Arizona signed last week after starter Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending injury. Rosen joins quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens on the depth chart.

He most recently spent training camp with the Cleveland Browns and general manager Andrew Berry, a friend and football mentor to Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The Browns released Rosen from their practice squad in October.

Rosen saw action briefly in 2021 for the Falcons, completing 2 of 11 throws for 19 yards and two interceptions across a few mop-up duty appearances. He hasn't started a game since 2019 when the Dolphins lost three straight games with him under center.

The Cardinals moved on from Rosen after 13 starts in his 2018 rookie season, after which the team hired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and drafted Murray first overall in 2019.