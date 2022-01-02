GREEN BAY, WIS. — The Vikings' cornerback depth was thinned further Sunday night, and those available got an up-close reminder on how hard it is to stop Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers initially struggled to find the end zone. The Packers marched deep into Vikings territory, but twice settled for a field goal and once failed to complete a fourth-down throw when cornerback Mackensie Alexander covered Packers receiver Davante Adams on a double move.

But Rodgers targeted cornerback Kris Boyd — starting for the injured Cameron Dantzler (calf) — on a 20-yard touchdown pass that put the Vikings in a 13-0 hole. Packers 6-5 receiver Allen Lazard rose above Boyd for the jump ball in the corner of the end zone.

The Vikings defense entered Lambeau Field without Dantzler, who was already replacing former starter Bashaud Breeland, as well as nose tackle Michael Pierce, who was downgraded to out over the weekend because of an illness.

Strong red-zone coverage kept the game within reach early. Linebacker Anthony Barr sold the blitz on third down, bailing to chase down and stop Packers tight end Tyler Davis in the flat. Cornerback Patrick Peterson was draped over Adams on a third-down incompletion. Alexander had the fourth-down stop.

But Rodgers' pinpoint passes proved too much to stop. He lobbed an early ball over Alexander for a 30-yard gain to Adams, the longest pass of the first half. Boyd was also in coverage on a 19-yard pass to Adams, who had eight catches for 118 yards and a score by intermission.