Three days before the Vikings' 28-25 win against the Saints, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips remarked how there are fewer Darrelle Revis-type cornerbacks in the league these days that guard an offense's No. 1 receiver solo. Phillips said most cornerbacks are given some sort of help, like how the Lions often had a safety over the top of Justin Jefferson to allow cornerback Jeff Okudah to play physical coverage underneath.

"Just cause it's hard to do," Phillips said. "That's why the corners get paid so much. It's hard to cover these guys."

But the Saints thought Marshon Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler, could handle Jefferson more often than not by himself. The results were 10 catches, 147 yards and a rushing touchdown, and Jefferson probably should've had more if not for some protection issues from the Vikings offense against the Saints' four-man rush.

Lattimore (6-foot, 192 pounds) combines quickness and physicality to smother receivers as a press cornerback, but Jefferson was able to win through skill (a 14-yard, toe-tapping grab along the sideline) and scheme (a 7-yard catch via option route from the backfield) as Saints coverages didn't much lean his way to help their top corner.

"It was a pretty significant matchup versus Lattimore," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "He's one of the premier corners in this league. So we wanted to give Justin some real [opportunities] when he was one-on-one."

On the Vikings' opening drive, the Saints leave Lattimore (#23) isolated at the bottom of the screen on Jefferson (#18). Receiver K.J. Osborn (#17) motions away from Jefferson, giving him the entire side of the field to work on a "whip" route, which fakes a slant and cuts back toward the sideline.

The Vikings have a creative pass protection scheme with center Garrett Bradbury (#56) and running back Alexander Mattison (#2) combining to block Saints star Cameron Jordan (#94). But the problem comes when Saints edge rusher Marcus Davenport (#92) beats left tackle Christian Darrisaw (#71) with an inside move, leading to immediate pressure and a quick throwaway from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins took a season-high three sacks among eight hits that also tied a season high.

Pressure contributed to the Vikings settling for three field goals in five red-zone trips.

"That's where we'll continue to improve," O'Connell said. "That's where I obviously got to be better for us and put us in the best possible situations and scenarios with my play calls to make sure we're running it when we get premier looks, and when we can manipulate coverage and get somebody open in rhythm for Kirk."

—

O'Connell schemed immediate touches to Jefferson, who turned to Cousins on the first snap, caught a pass and ran 10 yards upfield. The Saints didn't seem to have much in store for him in key areas like third down.

On this third-and-9 play in the first half, Jefferson (#18) aligns in the slot where he stands across from Saints linebacker Demario Davis. After the snap, Jefferson works his way around Davis' zone coverage on an out route, and gets open under two vertical routes to the right.

But Jordan (#94) gets the edge on right tackle Brian O'Neill. When Cousins steps up in the pocket, he runs into more pressure turned loose by Bradbury (#56). Another collapsed pocket takes away an opportunity.

The Vikings often had Cousins on the move with play-action rollouts and moving pockets, like the 6-yard throw he made on the run to Osborn to convert a third down on the go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.