LAMAR JACKSON

Ravens quarterback

His first half wasn't pretty, but he was ultimately too much for the depleted Vikings defense to handle. As the Ravens gaining 247 yards on the ground, he rushed for 120 on 21 carries for his 10th career 100-yard rushing game in the regular season, tying Michael Vick's NFL record.

JOSH BYNES

Ravens linebacker

The Baltimore defense appeared as if it was going to be picked apart early, but the Ravens shut down the Vikings for most of the second half and in overtime. Bynes, who entered the starting lineup in Week 6 and has been lauded for his "calmness in the middle," had eight solo tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass defended.

KENE NWANGWU

Vikings running back

Drafted in the fourth round largely for his kick return skills, the rookie made his first impact on special teams in his second NFL game. He returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and later converted a handoff on a fake punt into a first down.