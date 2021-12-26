Receiver Adam Thielen's pregame workout lasted a lot longer than his previous one in Chicago, and he's officially set to play against the Rams.

Thielen returns three weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain when Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs landed on his left foot. He returned to practice this week on a limited basis, and it remains to be seen if he'll be limited in his return. Thielen ran a wide array of routes during pregame warmups, but didn't go through as many as his teammates.

Fullback C.J. Ham will also play after being listed questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Adam Thielen warming up pregame for the Vikings. Justin Jefferson wearing the OBJ shirt pregame. pic.twitter.com/fydD8bigEa — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) December 26, 2021

Two Vikings players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning and won't be available to play against the Rams. Quarterback Sean Mannion and tackle Rashod Hill, both understood to be vaccinated, were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list just hours before kickoff, the team announced.

Third-round rookie Kellen Mond is set to be active for his first NFL game as the No. 2 passer behind Kirk Cousins.

Hill started the first five games this season at left tackle before rookie Christian Darrisaw was healed from offseason groin surgery. He's since been a reserve, with his absence elevating Blake Brandel to the likely swing role behind starters Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill. The Vikings could also move Oli Udoh back to tackle if needed, but Udoh is expected to start again at right guard with Mason Cole (elbow) on injured reserve.

Mannion and Hill are the 19th and 20th Vikings players quarantined sine Nov. 4, joining running back Dalvin Cook and practice squad corner Tye Smith in current isolation from the team.

Mannion's absence comes days after head coach Mike Zimmer declared that wouldn't happen when asked what the team would do should they be without their top two quarterbacks like Cleveland and Washington this month.

"That won't happen to us," Zimmer said. "Sean will make it."

With the COVID-list additions, the Vikings have just one inactive player to reach the 46-man gameday limit in receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. This comes while Thielen returns, and after Smith-Marsette appeared to be the 12th man on the field in Chicago when the offense had to burn a timeout in the second quarter.

The Vikings are also without defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Andre Patterson, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Vikings' inactives: Smith-Marsette

Rams' inactives: QB Bryce Perkins, DB JuJu Hughes, OLB Chris Garrett, OLB Terrell Lewis and RB Cam Akers