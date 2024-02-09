Andrew Krammer is joined by Star Tribune NFL writer and Hall of Fame voter Mark Craig to discuss former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen being left out of the Hall for the fourth straight year. They get into former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's reported return as Cowboys defensive coordinator. Craig, a Cleveland native and NFL Honors voter, also answers for the Browns sweeping top awards. Plus some Super Bowl and Kirk Cousins talk.

