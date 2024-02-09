Jared Allen's mounting frustration with the Pro Football Hall of Fame's selection process continues into a fifth year. The former Vikings defensive end is not part of a seven-member Class of 2024 that features fellow edge rushers Dwight Freeney and Julius Peppers along with linebacker Patrick Willis, receiver Andre Johnson, returner Devin Hester and Seniors Committee choices Randy Gradishar and Steve McMichael.

The class was announced Thursday night during the NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas, site of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. Allen, however, has known since he was told Jan. 26, nine days after the 50-member selection committee — including this reporter — met virtually to choose the class.

"I'm hugely disappointed and shocked," Allen told the Star Tribune on Jan. 26. "There you go. Two honest statements."

It's a pain many Hall of Famers experienced before eventually entering the shrine in Canton, Ohio.

Since 1970 — when the Hall began keeping track of the 15 finalists — there have been 50 candidates who got their gold jackets after five or more times as a finalist. Steelers receiver Lynn Swann holds the dubious record of 14. Vikings defensive end Carl Eller is next at 13. Other Vikings Hall of Famers on that list are Ron Yary (six) and Cris Carter (six).

Allen presumably will become a five-time finalist in 2025 since he has been a finalist in each of his four years of eligibility and also has survived the cut to 10 in each of the last three selectors' meetings. Also presumably joining Allen as a 2025 finalist are receivers Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt, both of whom were denied for a fifth time as finalists this year.

Only three people with five or more times as a finalist prior to this year's class didn't become a Hall of Famer eventually: Bob Kuechenberg (eight), Charlie Conerly (seven) and L.C. Greenwood (six).

Allen was a four-time first-team All-Pro — three with the Vikings and one with the Chiefs — during a 12-year career from 2004-2012. He ranks 12th on the NFL's career sack list — compiled since 1981 when sacks became an official statistic — with 136. Among those top 12, Allen ranks fourth in sacks per game (.727) behind only Reggie White (.853), DeMarcus Ware (.778) and former Viking John Randle (.735).

Peppers was only a three-time first-team All-Pro in 17 years, but was chosen on his first ballot as one of the few players ever to make two NFL All-Decade teams (2000s, 2010s). He also ranks fourth in career sacks (159.5).

Peppers' suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs was discussed briefly by the committee during a presentation for tight end Antonio Gates, who also had a PED suspension. Gates was denied in his first year of eligibility. Safety Rodney Harrison's suspension for using human growth hormone also was discussed briefly. He, too, was denied.

Of particular angst for Allen's supporters was Freeney's selection in his second year of eligibility after not making the cut to 10 last year. Freeney played four seasons more than Allen, but earned one fewer first-team All-Pro nod and collected 10½ fewer sacks (125.5), 80 fewer quarterback hits (228-148), 43 fewer tackles for loss (171-128), 15 fewer fumble recoveries (19-4), six fewer interceptions (6-0) and 298 fewer tackles (648-350).

Freeney, however, did make first-team All-Decade in the 2000s and won a Super Bowl with the Colts. He also had more forced fumbles than Allen (47-32).

Freeney's selection also comes a year after Ware was chosen in his second year of eligibility. Ware's résumé — four first-team All-Pro selections, 138.5 sacks — is virtually identical to Allen's. Ware did win a Super Bowl, though, helping his Broncos beat Allen's Panthers in the final game of Allen's career.

Freeney supporters made a surge on the selectors when they held a video call a week before the meeting. Hall of Famers Joe Thomas, Michael Strahan and Jonathan Ogden along with Broncos coach Sean Payton threw support behind Freeney.

The selection committee includes four Hall of Fame members — Dan Fouts, James Lofton, Tony Dungy and Bill Polian. Dungy coached Freeney. Polian drafted him as Colts general manager.

The selection meeting lasted 8½ hours. It kicked off with a 1 hour, 10-minute debate over Coaches Committee finalist Buddy Parker, who was denied the 80% support needed from the full committee. One of the three Seniors Committee finalists — receiver Art Powell — also didn't make the cut.

After debating each of the 15 modern-era finalists — Allen's discussion lasted 14:18, sixth-longest — the selectors submitted their top 10 choices. Eliminated were Harrison, Wayne, defensive back Eric Allen, guard Jahri Evans and running back Fred Taylor.

Eliminated in the cut to five were Allen, Gates, Holt, tackle Willie Anderson and safety Darren Woodson.

First-year eligible candidates for 2025 include linebacker Luke Kuechly, safety Earl Thomas, kicker Adam Vinatieri, quarterback Eli Manning and another edge rusher, Terrell Suggs.

Suggs had three more career sacks than Allen, but he also played five more years. Suggs had only one first-team All-Pro season, but it also was the year he won NFL Defensive Player of the Year. That was 2011, when he had 14 sacks. Allen had 22 sacks while finishing second to Suggs in DPOY voting by seven ballots.

Allen presumably will get another crack at besting Suggs as his disappointing journey shifts to what Allen hopes will become a happy ending.

