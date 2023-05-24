The Star Tribune's Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss storylines around Vikings spring practices at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, including coordinator Brian Flores changing over the defense, running back Dalvin Cook's absence and open competitions on the roster.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.