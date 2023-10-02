Vikings beat Panthers 21-13 boosted by Harrison Smith's sacks. fumble recovery for touchdown
The Vikings finally got their first victory of the season — sparked by two Justin Jefferson touchdowns and a strip-sack by Harrison Smith that turned into a touchdown for D.J. Wonnum.
Panthers' Adam Thielen frustrated by loss to Vikings. Did he bring a grudge to the game?
Former Vikings star wide receiver Adam Thielen caught seven passes for 76 yards, but the Panthers dropped to 0-4 for the season.
Marcus Davenport returns to lineup, gives Vikings boost vs. Panthers
Edge rusher Marcus Davenport had four tackles and a third-down sack while running back Cam Akers finished with 51 yards on seven touches in his Vikings debut.
Three keys to the Vikings' 21-13 win over the Carolina Panthers
Vikings safety Harrison Smith had three sacks in the second half, one of which led to the game-winning points.
Gallery: Vikings beat Carolina for first victory
The Vikings survived a massive first-quarter blunder to beat the Panthers.
Harrison Smith, always a beast, leads the way to victory for Vikings
Vikings safety Harrison Smith is being used differently by Brian Flores than he was last season and made big plays when his team needed him Sunday.
Five Extra Points: Great match-up for defense, Kirk Cousins survives and more Cam Akers
After the Vikings' blitzes couldn't faze Justin Herbert last week, Carolina rookie Bryce Young fell in the face of pressure from Brian Flores' defense.