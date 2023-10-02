Vikings safety Harrison Smith, left, forces a fumble on Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, which D.J. Wonnum (98) recovered and returned 51 yards for a touchdown.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Vikings beat Panthers 21-13 boosted by Harrison Smith's sacks. fumble recovery for touchdown

October 02, 2023 - 6:18 AM

The Vikings finally got their first victory of the season — sparked by two Justin Jefferson touchdowns and a strip-sack by Harrison Smith that turned into a touchdown for D.J. Wonnum.

Panthers' Adam Thielen frustrated by loss to Vikings. Did he bring a grudge to the game?

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen hugged safety and former teammate Harrison Smith following the Vikings’ 21-13 victory in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday.

— Brian Westerholt, Associated Press

October 02, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Former Vikings star wide receiver Adam Thielen caught seven passes for 76 yards, but the Panthers dropped to 0-4 for the season.

Marcus Davenport returns to lineup, gives Vikings boost vs. Panthers

In his first action since Week 2, Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport had his first sack since signing in the offseason from New Orleans.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

October 01, 2023 - 11:57 PM

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport had four tackles and a third-down sack while running back Cam Akers finished with 51 yards on seven touches in his Vikings debut.

Three keys to the Vikings' 21-13 win over the Carolina Panthers

Vikings outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) returns a fumble forced by safety Harrison Smith for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Panthers.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

October 01, 2023 - 5:27 PM

Vikings safety Harrison Smith had three sacks in the second half, one of which led to the game-winning points.

Gallery: Vikings beat Carolina for first victory

October 01, 2023 - 7:47 PM

The Vikings survived a massive first-quarter blunder to beat the Panthers.

Harrison Smith, always a beast, leads the way to victory for Vikings

Harrison Smith (22) of the Minnesota Vikings pass rushes against Chuba Hubbard (30) in the second quarter.

— Grant Halverson, Tribune News Service

October 02, 2023 - 7:44 AM

Vikings safety Harrison Smith is being used differently by Brian Flores than he was last season and made big plays when his team needed him Sunday.

Five Extra Points: Great match-up for defense, Kirk Cousins survives and more Cam Akers

D.J. Wonnum had one of five sacks of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on Sunday.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

October 02, 2023 - 6:08 AM

After the Vikings' blitzes couldn't faze Justin Herbert last week, Carolina rookie Bryce Young fell in the face of pressure from Brian Flores' defense.