CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Vikings committed a pair of costly turnovers again. This time, they came up with the defensive plays they needed to avoid another loss.

They beat the Panthers 21-13, after Brian Flores' defense shut out Carolina in the second half and used a series of pressure packages to change the game against No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. Carolina had just 232 yards for the day.

The Vikings trailed 13-7 at halftime, thanks to a pair of Kirk Cousins interceptions (including another one at the goal line) that produced 10 Panthers points. But with the Panthers driving in pursuit of a two-score lead late in the third quarter, Harrison Smith's strip sack of Young led to a D.J. Wonnum fumble return touchdown that put the Vikings ahead for good.

Why it happened: Flores' defense turned up the pressure on Bryce Young when the Vikings needed it the most. Smith finished the day with three sacks, as Flores used a mix of blitzes and plays where the Vikings showed pressure, only to drop players into coverage at the last moment. The Vikings sacked Young five times, and Smith brought him down twice in three plays with the Panthers threatening to tie the game late.

What it means: The Vikings avoided an 0-4 start before heading home for a late-afternoon game against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, and their defense helped them win another game where they lost the turnover battle. Plenty of their flaws were still on display, but had they gone home without a win, the next week would have felt dire. The victory over a winless Panthers team helped them avoid that for now.

Play of the game: After a Cousins hard count got the Panthers to jump offside and gave the Vikings a free play, Cousins fired deep for Justin Jefferson against 5-foot-9 cornerback D'Shawn Jamison. Jefferson jumped over Jamison in a manner that recalled Randy Moss, and the Vikings stretched their lead to eight points. Jefferson had six catches for 85 yards and two TDs Sunday.

Turning point: Carolina had a chance to go up 20-7 in the third quarter when Flores showed a seven-man blitz on a second-and-17. Jonathan Bullard dropped into coverage, leaving right guard Calvin Throckmorton with no one to block. Smith's strip sack set up Wonnum's touchdown that gave the Vikings the lead.

Next up: vs. Chiefs, Oct. 8, 3:25 p.m.