Center Garrett Bradbury remains on the bench despite being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and practicing this week. Fourth-year center Mason Cole, acquired from the Cardinals via trade this offseason, will keep the starting job for a third game Sunday against the Packers.

Bradbury, taken by the Vikings with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 draft, missed the first starts of his career due to a positive COVID test on Nov. 4. He was held out of games against the Ravens and Chargers before clearing protocols to return this week. He's continued to struggle in his third NFL season.

The Vikings defense gets some reinforcements. Safety Harrison Smith and linebacker Anthony Barr return. Smith missed the past two games on the COVID list, while Barr was held out in Los Angeles due to his lingering knee injury. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) is active despite being listed questionable to play.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson also returns from a hamstring injury suffered Oct. 17 in Carolina and will start against the Packers. He was officially activated from injured reserve on Saturday.

Green Bay's third-ranked defense will be without another edge rusher in Rashan Gary, who suffered an elbow injury against the Seahawks and was listed questionable to play. He's officially inactive.

Vikings' inactives: QB Kellen Mond, LB Chazz Surratt, G Wyatt Davis (ankle), WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette and CB Harrison Hand

Packers' inactives: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder), WR Malik Taylor (abdomen), S Vernon Scott, LB Rashan Gary (elbow), and DL Jack Heflin