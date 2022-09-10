The Vikings elevated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad and added him to the active roster on Saturday, providing depth at the position if rookie Lewis Cine is not available to make his NFL debut Sunday afternoon against the Packers.

Cine, a safety drafted out of Georgia with the No. 32 pick of the first round in April, was listed as questionable with a knee injury on Friday's injury report after missing that day's practice. He aggravated the injury on Thursday.

Cine was expected to have a limited role on defense behind starters Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum. Josh Metellus is the other safety on the active roster.

Dorn played nine games for the Vikings last season, with all his snaps coming on special teams.

The Packers elevated safety Micah Abernathy and receiver Juwann Winfree from their practice squad. Receiver Allen Lazard was listed as doubtful after not practicing this week because of an ankle injury. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and guard Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee) were listed as questionable.