With fourth-round pick Akayleb Evans still in the concussion protocol, the Vikings are planning to start another rookie at cornerback on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. is expected to make his first NFL start with Evans out. Booth, who missed four of the Vikings' first five games with a quadriceps injury, got his first defensive playing time on Sunday in Buffalo after Evans left, playing 37 snaps in the Vikings' overtime win.

The Vikings pulled Booth in favor of Duke Shelley in overtime, but coach Kevin O'Connell said Booth will get the start on Sunday.

"He had a good week of practice, and Duke got some reps in there as well," O'Connell said. "We just want to make sure, regardless of the situation in the game, that both of those guys are ready to go, but [we're] expecting Andrew to start the game, and feel really good about his week of prep."

With the Vikings back at home, on a seven-game winning streak and facing a possible playoff opponent in a nationally televised late afternoon game, O'Connell is expecting things to be loud when the Vikings are on defense Sunday. That could present another challenge for the rookie while trying to communicate with the Vikings' defense, but O'Connell said Booth has spent extra time with coaches throughout the week to make sure he understands the Vikings' scheme.

"We've got great communicators at the safety spot," said O'Connell, who also noted that linebacker Eric Kendricks, who receives and relays the defensive play calls, "has been really, really good for our whole defense."

For Booth, O'Connell said, it's "just knowing what to do, knowing what the call is and allowing his physical skill set to show up."

Darrisaw ready to return

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw cleared the concussion protocol on Friday and does not carry an injury designation heading into the game. He will start on Sunday against the Cowboys.

"We tried to be extra cautious, and make sure he was feeling great about it," O'Connell said. "He's been able to do that, and had some full work today."

Linebacker Za'Darius Smith is questionable with a knee injury, though O'Connell said Smith is "feeling good" and had nearly a full load of practice on Friday.

Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson will miss his third straight game because of a calf injury, though O'Connell said Tomlinson is "getting real close" to a return and could be back in "hopefully the next couple games."

Six questionable for Cowboys

Former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) were limited in practice Friday for Dallas and listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna and punter Bryan Anger missed practice with illnesses and are also questionable. Cornerback Anthony Brown (concussion) was a full participant in practice and is expected to start against the Vikings.