Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson will miss a game because of injury for the first time in a six-year career that's seen him start in 87 out of a possible 88 games.

"He's doing a great job with his rehab, but ultimately we want to make sure that when he does come back, he's at his full capacity for us," said coach Kevin O'Connell, who ruled Tomlinson out on Friday because of a calf injury suffered in last week's win over Arizona.

Tomlinson's only missed game heading into this week came last year against San Francisco when he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Helping fill the void Sunday at Washington will be 6-4, 338-pound Khyiris Tonga, who made his Vikings debut last week when he played 19 defensive snaps against the Cardinals.

"I think Tonga last week did some good things," O'Connell said. "He played strong. His play strength showed up. He affected Kyler Murray on the interception Harrison Smith had. Pushed the pocket and got the legal hit on [Murray] as he threw that. He'll be part of the rotation with [Jonathan] Bullard coming back."

Tonga was a seventh-round pick of the Bears last year. He played 15 games with two starts. After being released by the Bears this year, Tonga was on Atlanta's practice squad before the Vikings signed him on Oct. 5.

Dantzler, Nailor questionable

Cornerback Cam Dantzler (neck) and receiver Jalen Nailor (illness) were listed as questionable after full participation in Friday's practice.

Listed as out for the Commanders are receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) and running back J.D. McKissic (neck). Listed as questionable is defensive end Shaka Toney.

Cine wants to 'dominate rehab'

Rookie first-round draft pick Lewis Cine said Friday that his rehab from season-ending ankle surgeries is going well and, "God willing, the goal is to not miss any time" coming back next season.

Cine suffered a compound fracture in his left leg in the Oct. 2 win over the Saints in London.

"I made peace with it kind of the same day," Cine said. "I was like, 'OK, what's next?' after surgery, placing my mind on, 'I have to dominate rehab.' That's my only focus. And that's what I've been doing ever since.

"I got a whole lot of positivity, good energy from my teammates, coaches, from everybody."

Irv Smith Jr. leaning against surgery

O'Connell said tight end Irv Smith Jr. "more than likely will not have surgery" on the high-ankle injury he suffered against the Cardinals.

If Smith doesn't have the surgery, O'Connell guessed Smith would be out four to eight weeks.

"Those things can be tricky sometimes," he said. "Some heal faster than others. I think it's just a matter of attacking the rehab."

Osborn a blocking receiver?

No. 3 receiver K.J. Osborn is lagging behind last year's pace that saw him catch 51 passes for 655 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 21 catches for only 185 yards and two touchdowns.

But, O'Connell said, "every single week in the team meeting I feel like I'm showing some run where K.J. ultimately makes a huge block. As I've told K.J. before, there's going to be some games where the game plan and the defensive coverage dictates, he's going to have a huge role for us in the pass game.

"But whether the ball finds him or not, what is consistent is his role in running the football. And he has really taken it a lot of pride in it. That's been really cool to see and it's been a huge part of our offense."