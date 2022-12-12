Reinforcements are on the way, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw and center Garrett Bradbury are expected to practice this week and play Saturday against the Colts. Safety Harrison Smith has a chance to return from a neck injury as well, O'Connell said.

The Vikings offensive line will be intact after Darrisaw's three-game absence following two concussions last month. Bradbury missed his first start in Sunday's loss to the Lions after his back "locked up" last week, he said, leading to limited practices and caution from the team.

"Possibly limited for Garrett [this week] depending on how his back turns over," O'Connell said. "But we're anticipating having both those players available on Saturday."

Smith is "continuing to get his full strength back," per O'Connell, after a neck injury suffered Dec. 4 against the Jets flared up while he was also sick last week. Safety Josh Metellus replaced Smith in his second NFL start.

"Between the illness last week and the neck, it was just a lot for him to try to make it for the game," O'Connell said of Smith. "He will progress back in this week as well."

The Vikings defense could be without linebacker Jordan Hicks (foot, ankle) and defensive lineman James Lynch (shoulder). They were labeled "day-to-day" by O'Connell, who said the team is hopeful they can play against the Colts.

Tackle Blake Brandel, who started three games for Darrisaw, suffered a torn MCL in his right knee in the fourth quarter Sunday and could be headed for injured reserve. Tackle Oli Udoh has been the next swing tackle behind Brandel.

"I'm proud of the way Blake battled and showed his real versatility," O'Connell said. "He showed he can fit in with that group up front at left tackle."

Giving back

Receiver Adam Thielen traded his helmet for a Santa hat on Monday, joining four Vikings teammates in a Toys for Tots donation drive at Scheels in Eden Prairie. Players participated in a shopping spree with families in need selected through the Boys and Girls Club of America and the Jeremiah Program. Thielen shopped Monday morning with Zaviera, a kindergartner and self-proclaimed Vikings fan who told Thielen she could use a stress ball for Christmas.

"That was like the number one thing," Thielen said, "which is awesome."

Safety Camryn Bynum, tight end T.J. Hockenson, receiver Justin Jefferson and nose tackle Harrison Phillips also participated with Thielen, the Vikings' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

"It hits home mostly because I can see my own kids in that situation," Thielen said. "Seeing how excited she is about Christmas and toys and being able to be here and hang out with her was really cool."

'Plays here and there'

Right tackle Brian O'Neill said quarterback Kirk Cousins "played his [butt] off" and Jefferson was "unbelievable" against the Lions, but gnawing at him were negative plays by the offensive line.

They were overmatched at times without two starters, including Bradbury, the communication leader. His absence loomed during Lions blitzes that created unblocked rushers and nabbed all three sacks on Cousins.

"Some plays we left out there, some plays that I wish I had back," O'Neill said. "Just like I'm sure everybody wishes they had plays they want back. The one where we were going to have Dalvin [Cook] try to throw the pass... we have to me more sure up front and give that one a chance to go. A couple other plays here and there."

Etc.