Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had a career day, piling up 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine catches, in Sunday's 23-7 romp over the Packers. His 158 yards receiving in the first half was a franchise record. Here's the other top receiving games in Vikings history:

Date Player Opponent Catches TDs Yds

11/7/76 Sammy White Lions 7 2 210

11/14/99 Randy Moss Bears 12 0 204

12/24/16 Adam Thielen Packers 12 2 202

10/24/65 Paul Flatley 49ers 7 2 202

11/15/09 Sidney Rice Lions 7 0 201

10/5/98 Moss Packers 5 2 190

11/6/88 Anthony Carter Lions 8 0 188

11/26/87 Carter Cowboys 8 2 184

9/12/22 Justin Jefferson Packers 9 2 184

Source: statmuse.com