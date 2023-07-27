Jordan Addison issued another apology for treating I-94 like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, resulting in a speeding citation of 140 miles per hour and an unnecessary distraction that the rookie first-rounder called "poor judgment" and a "really poor decision."

"I'll make sure it doesn't happen again," Addison said before the Vikings' first training camp practice.

Good. Now get to work to become a productive, trusted, important member of the franchise.

The starting point in that process is easy: Addison should attach himself to the hips of Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn.

Sit beside them in meetings. Have lunch with them. Stand beside them on the practice field between reps. Absorb everything they impart about being a professional football player.

Listen. Observe. Embrace this gift he's been given as a rookie wide receiver. The gift of sharing a position with both the NFL's best receiver and a selfless grinder whom team officials describe as a model teammate.

Special to the Star Tribune Video (02:28) Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison was cited by the State Patrol for reckless driving and speeding after being pulled over early Thursday morning while driving 140 mph. Read more here.

"We're with him every step of the way," Jefferson said Wednesday. "Just like when I came in, Adam [Thielen] was that person for me. He took me under his wing and showed me the ropes and taught me how to be a professional. That's the role that I'm playing with him."

One encouraging sight on the first official day of the new season: Addison stayed after practice after most of the team had left the field to catch passes from backup quarterback Nick Mullens. They spent time working on a specific route together.

Addison's athleticism and talent are easy to discern. He's a quick, fluid route runner who knows how to create separation. He looks smooth playing the position. But being physically gifted guarantees nothing, because the NFL is filled with physically gifted players.

Addison will find no better resources than Jefferson and Osborn in learning the intricacies of the position and handling himself as a professional in all areas.

Jefferson and Osborn hail from the same draft class, 2020. Jefferson was a first-round pick, Osborn in the fifth round. Different career paths, yet both have traits to emulate.

Jefferson has established himself as a superstar with a persona that has made him the most beloved athlete here in the Twin Cities. He is primed to sign a historic contract extension soon and has endorsement opportunities rolling in.

His supernova trajectory has not obscured his intense desire to win or to keep improving at his job. He's driven not just to be great, but to play his position better than everyone else.

When a reporter noted Wednesday that he's becoming a "face" of the NFL, Jefferson said he loves that designation before noting: "I'll be even more a face of the league once I get a Super Bowl."

Osborn's story provides different lessons. He had to climb the depth chart. His improvement is the product of his work ethic. Nothing given or assumed, everything earned.

Both templates are there for Addison to see daily.

"Anything that he needs, I'm there for him," Jefferson said. "We're here to teach him all the things he needs to know to be a better player."

An injury sidelined Addison for most of the offseason workouts. He stayed in the Twin Cities all summer to rehab and began camp healthy. He said he doesn't feel behind the curve in learning a new offense because he remained engaged mentally when he missed on-field reps.

His speeding citation was dumb and reckless. Thankfully, he didn't harm himself or anyone else that night. Addison acknowledged that coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah were angry and disappointed but also supportive.

"We're excited about him," O'Connell said. "And now we get to see the process play out on a daily timetable that we're trying to maximize every single day."

Addison won't have to worry about guidance. Just pay attention to Jefferson and Osborn and follow their lead.