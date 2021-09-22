See more of the story

Defensive end Jared Allen, defensive tackle Kevin Williams and center Matt Birk are among eight former Vikings to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 122-member preliminary list of modern-era player candidates for the Class of 2022, the Hall announced today.

Allen was a finalist in his first year of eligibility last year. He didn't make the cut from 15 to 10 when the 48-member selection committee met virtually to select the Class of 2021.

The field will be trimmed to 25 members in November and then 15 in January. Up to five modern-era players will make the Class of 2022.

Other preliminary candidates with ties to the Vikings are quarterbacks Randall Cunningham and Donovan McNabb, kicker Gary Anderson, running back-returner Herschel Walker and offensive tackle Jake Long.