GAME BALLS

TE T.J. Hockenson and WR Justin Jefferson: They combined for 25 of Kirk Cousins' 34 completions, 242 of Cousins' 299 passing yards and all three Vikings touchdowns, with each collecting franchise records along the way.

K Greg Joseph: The Vikings kicker has perhaps been overlooked in all of the team's close win this season, but he has a franchise-record five game-winning field goals and his 61-yarder as time expired Saturday was the longest in franchise history.

LB Danielle Hunter: Don't look now, but Hunter is finding a groove. He had two sacks, four quarterback hits and seven tackles as the Vikings maintained a more aggressive defensive approach. He now leads the team with 10.5 sacks this season.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

11-0: The Vikings' record in one-score games this season

8-3-1: The Giants' record in one-score games this season.

plus-5: The 12-3 Vikings' point differential this season.

minus-28: The 8-6-1 Giants' point differential this season.

5,929: Career rushing yards for Dalvin Cook, who passed Chuck Foreman's 5,887 to move into third place on the franchise list. Robert Smith is No. 2, with 6,818 yards.

12: Wins for Kevin O'Connell, setting a franchise record for a first-year Vikings coach.

8: Number of fourth-quarter comebacks by Cousins, leading the NFL.

JEFFERSON WATCH

After a 12-catch, 133-yard performance, Justin Jefferson has 123 catches for 1,756 yards, breaking Randy Moss' Vikings record for receiving yards in a season (1,632) and Cris Carter's Vikings record for receptions in a season (122). Jefferson is 208 yards shy of Calvin Johnson's NFL record for yards in a season from 2012. Jefferson needs to average 122 yards over the last two games to reach his goal of a 2,000-yard season.

UP NEXT

at Green Bay, Jan. 1, 3:25 p.m.

The Vikings' 23-7 victory over Green Bay in Week 1 turned out to be a harbinger for the season to come for both teams. The Packers (6-8) are clinging to playoff hopes, needing to win out, starting with Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Miami, to have any chance. They got some help as a slew of wild-card contenders lost Saturday.

SEASON SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Sept 11: vs. Green Bay, W, 23-7

Sept. 19: at Philadelphia, L, 24-7

Sept. 25: vs. Detroit, W, 28-24

Oct. 2: at New Orleans in London, W, 28-25

Oct. 9: vs. Chicago, W, 29-22

Oct. 16: at Miami, W, 24-16

Oct. 23: BYE

Oct. 30: vs. Arizona, W, 34-26

Nov. 6: at Washington, W, 20-17

Nov. 13: at Buffalo, W, 33-30 OT

Nov. 20: vs. Dallas, L, 40-3

Nov. 24: vs. New England, W, 33-26

Dec. 4: vs. N.Y. Jets, W, 27-22

Dec. 11: at Detroit, L, 34-23

Dec. 17: vs. Indianapolis, W, 39-36, OT

Dec. 24: vs. N.Y. Giants, W, 27-24

Jan. 1: at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Jan. 7 or 8: at Chicago, TBD