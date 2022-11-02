Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand breaks down the Vikings' acquisition of tight end T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The move signaled GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will get aggressive in filling a need, which was evident for a 6-1 team after Irv Smith Jr. went on injured reserve. It's a net upgrade and should give Kirk Cousins one more viable target in an evolving passing game.

10:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins the show. The Gophers are more than a two-touchdown favorite at Nebraska, which feels like both an opportunity and a curse. Plus a look ahead to next year's more daunting Big Ten schedule.

22:00: The Timberwolves' starting lineup was again a net negative in a 116-107 loss to Phoenix, and head coach Chris Finch doesn't seem to have many answers right now. Their performance stood in stark contrast to the suddenly streaking Wild.

