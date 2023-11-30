Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

There's nothing normal about the Vikings' remaining schedule, and it just got another wrinkle: The league announced Thursday that the team's Week 15 game at Cincinnati will be played on Saturday of that weekend, Dec. 16, at noon.

The Vikings have a history of playing some interesting games on Saturdays, including two last season — one that featured the NFL's largest-ever comeback vs. the Colts.

The 6-6 Vikings are on a Week 13 bye this weekend and play their first regular-season game in Las Vegas the following Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Week 15 at the Bengals is now on a Saturday, followed by: a Christmas Eve game (noon vs. Lions), a New Year's Eve game (vs. Packers on "Sunday Night Football") and a finale at Detroit that is still unscheduled.

Some more numbers to know:

— The Vikings are 20-10 all-time in Saturday games.

— The Vikings-Bengals all-time series is tied at 7-7.

— The Bengals have never won in Minnesota, but the Vikings are just 1-7 when playing in Cincinnati.