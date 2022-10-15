Vikings outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum was downgraded to out Saturday for Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Miami because of an illness that had sidelined him the past two days of practice.

Wonnum is second on the team in sacks with 2½. The Vikings also elevated tight end Jacob Hollister from the practice squad on Saturday.

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has cleared concussion protocol, according to multiple news media reports, and the former Viking is expected to back up rookie Skylar Thompson on Sunday. Bridgewater was a full practice participant for the first time this week on Friday.

Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been out with a concussion since Sept. 29, also returned to practice this week and has reportedly been cleared to rejoin the lineup. He is out for Sunday's game, but is likely to play next week against the Steelers.