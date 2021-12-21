The Vikings activated receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook from their reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, helping shore up the team's receiving depth.

Westbrook went on the list Dec. 14 and missed Monday night's game against the Bears. With Westbrook quarantined and Adam Thielen injured, rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette stepped into an expanded role and K.J. Osborn returned punts.

Backup running back Alexander Mattison, receiver Dan Chisena and practice squad offensive lineman Kyle Hinton remain on the Vikings' COVID list from the six who went on the list last week.

The Vikings also signed offensive lineman Dakota Dozier to the active roster from the practice squad. Dozier, the starter at left guard last season, has played in three games this season, with all his snaps coming on special teams. He last appeared in a game in Week 5.