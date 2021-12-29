Running back Dalvin Cook got an early return to Vikings headquarters on Wednesday, when his quarantine ended six days after a positive COVID-19 test.

Cook will be available to play Sunday in Green Bay due to updated NFL protocols that trimmed the quarantine requirement for all players who test positive. The changes followed CDC guidelines that recently shortened the recommended time for isolation from 10 to five days.

He was held out of the Vikings' loss to the Rams last week after testing positive just three days prior. Cook said he was frustrated watching on television as the Vikings lost without him, but that he was glad to be back while the team was still in playoff contention.

He said he didn't want to discuss whether he was considering getting vaccinated, as unvaccinated players who test positive are now required to miss at least five days. Cook would've missed the Rams game under both sets of rules, whereas he would've had a chance to return if vaccinated under old and new protocols.

"I wish this rule would have come out last week," Cook said Wednesday, "so I could have come back earlier, but it didn't. I'm just glad everything worked out that I'm back this week."

Practice squad cornerback Tye Smith was also cleared to return.

Defensive end Patrick Jones became the newest addition Wednesday, leaving four players in quarantine, including guard Oli Udoh, quarterback Sean Mannion and tackle Rashod Hill.

Since Udoh is vaccinated, Zimmer said the Vikings can get him back "quickly." New protocols still require two negative tests before returning, but they no longer need to be taken a day apart.

If Mannion, who tested positive Sunday and is also vaccinated, isn't cleared to suit up against the Packers, third-round rookie Kellen Mond would again be the backup. The Vikings re-signed quarterback Kyle Sloter this week, prompting the question who would be the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins.

"Well, I haven't seen Sloter practice yet," Zimmer said, "so I would assume Mond."

Zimmer spoke with defensive coordinator Andre Patterson on Wednesday morning and said he's "feeling better" after testing positive last week and dealing with COVID-related symptoms. Patterson remains away from the team.

"I'm hopeful that he's back [Thursday]," Zimmer said.

'Definitely opened my eyes'

Guard Dakota Dozier is back on the Vikings' active roster about six weeks after a three-day hospitalization to treat COVID pneumonia. Dozier returned to practice about nine days after he was released from the hospital, where he said medication "opened my airways back up a ton."

"The thing I felt the most was just getting my lungs back in shape," Dozier said. "Moreso the pneumonia, and then for a couple weeks maybe just a little bit more tired. But I also attribute that to having a 3-year-old and a 5-month-old, so a lot of factors there."

At first, Dozier didn't have more than a headache upon testing positive for COVID-19 before more serious symptoms set in. The family had a pulse oximeter for their 5-month-old daughter, Evelyn, who was born seven weeks premature. Dozier's reading was as low as 82% before he went to the hospital.

"It definitely opened my eyes a little bit," said Dozier, 30. "A lot of guys, not just in the league, but younger guys in good shape, you've always heard, 'Hey, you're going to do very well with this. You shouldn't struggle too much.'"

Barr named Vikings' courage award recipient

Linebacker Anthony Barr was named this year's Ed Block Courage Award Recipient, an annual recognition given to a player on each NFL team who "exemplifies commitments to sportsmanship and courage." Barr, the team captain in his eighth Vikings season, was also nominated as the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate this month.

Each team's Ed Block recipient will be honored at a banquet in Baltimore, scheduled for early April 2022. He's the fourth consecutive defender nominated by the team, joining linebacker Cameron Smith, nose tackle Linval Joseph and defensive end Everson Griffen.

Etc.

-Special teams assistant coach Robert Steeples will leave the team to join Brian Kelly's staff at LSU once the Vikings' season is over. Steeples, a former NFL cornerback who appeared in two games for the Vikings in 2013, will be a defensive assistant for the Tigers, the school announced.

-How are the Vikings preparing for forecasted single-digit temperatures on Sunday night at Lambeau Field? "We'll go outside [Thursday] and probably Friday," Zimmer said. "We'll open the doors indoors [Wednesday], so it should be nice and chilly in there."

-Tight end Ben Ellefson, who suffered a knee injury Oct. 10 against the Lions followed by a foot injury while trying to come back, practiced Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve.