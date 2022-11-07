Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GAME BALLS

TE T.J. Hockenson: The newest Viking made the most catches, with nine receptions for 70 yards, and his impact on the offense was immediately apparent. Not bad for a player who started learning the playbook on Tuesday.

S Harrison Smith: He has an interception in three consecutive games and four on the season. His 35-yard runback set up Dalvin Cook's 12-yard touchdown catch two plays later.

CB Akayleb Evans: The rookie came on in relief of the injured Cameron Dantzler and broke up a pass against Washington star Terry McLaurin on fourth-and-1 and had two tackles for a loss in the run game in the second half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

20: Third-quarter points scored by the Vikings this season, 14 of which came last week against Arizona. They've been outscored 53-20 in that quarter.

70: Fourth-quarter points scored by the Vikings this season, after scoring 13 on Sunday. They've outscored opponents 70-37 in that quarter.

8: Consecutive first-half drives that ended in a punt between the Vikings' opening TD drive and Washington's field goal with 37 seconds left.

13: Vikings sacks in their past three games, including three Sunday, two from Danielle Hunter. They have 24 sacks this season.

137: Career TD passes as a Viking for Kirk Cousins, passing Daunte Culpepper (135) for third in franchise history.

5: Games in a row the Washington defense has allowed 21 points or fewer.

JEFFERSON WATCH

After netting 115 yards and a touchdown on seven catches vs. Washington, Justin Jefferson needs 281 more yards to pass Randy Moss' NFL record for most yards in a receiver's first three seasons. He needs to average 125.9 yards over the next nine games to reach his goal of a 2,000-yard season.

UP NEXT

at Buffalo, Sunday, noon

This game was always going to be a true measuring stick for the Vikings, even though the Bills are 6-2, instead of 7-1, after a surprising 20-17 loss to the Jets on Sunday. Stefon Diggs will be there with Buffalo's No. 1 offense. Leslie Frazier will be there, coordinating Buffalo's top-five defense.

SEASON SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Sept 11: vs. Green Bay, W, 23-7

Sept. 19: at Philadelphia, L, 24-7

Sept. 25: vs. Detroit, W, 28-24

Oct. 2: at New Orleans in London, W, 28-25

Oct. 9: vs. Chicago, W, 29-22

Oct. 16: at Miami, W, 24-16

Oct. 23: BYE

Oct. 30: vs. Arizona, W, 34-26

Nov. 6: at Washington, W, 20-17

Nov. 13: at Buffalo, noon

Nov. 20: vs. Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 24: vs. New England, 7:20 p.m.

Dec. 4: vs. N.Y. Jets, noon

Dec. 11: at Detroit, noon

Dec. 17 or 18: vs. Indianapolis, TBD

Dec. 24: vs. N.Y. Giants, noon

Jan. 1: at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Jan. 7 or 8: at Chicago, TBD