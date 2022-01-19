The Vikings' head-coaching search rolled on Wednesday with the search committee interviewing Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Quinn, 51, is the second coaching candidate to speak with the Vikings; the first interview happened Sunday over videoconference with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Quinn, the former Falcons head coach and Seahawks defensive coordinator, turned around the Cowboys defense in his first year as coordinator. Dallas ranked seventh by allowing just 21.2 points per game, lifted, in part, by two impactful rookies in linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs.

But the Cowboys lost their first playoff game, 23-17, to San Francisco on Sunday. Quinn interviewed with the Broncos on Tuesday, when Broncos general manager George Paton talked with both Quinn and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Vikings and Broncos are among eight NFL head-coaching vacancies.

Quinn took the Cowboys job after being fired from Atlanta, where he led two playoff teams including the 2016 NFC champions. But his teams were 43-42 over five-plus seasons. Quinn got the Falcons' top job after overseeing two of the Seahawks' four straight No. 1 scoring defenses as coordinator in 2013 and 2014.

The Vikings also plan to speak with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.